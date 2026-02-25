Wolfinger Charity Golf Outing 2026

Hosted by
9-hole golf with cart, light breakfast, snack bag, lunch, door prize entry and on-course activities. PLEASE NOTE: YOU HAVE TO BE A PART OF A 4 SOME IN ORDER TO PAY IN THIS MANNER. Please call us at (920) 422-1919 to let us know the names of your 4 some. Thank you!
Includes entry into 50/50 and all On-Course Raffles. (Value $100, savings of $10)
Note: if you're golfing, meal included.
Exclusive Presenting Sponsor listing on event materials.
Branded marketing piece in event bag (optional)
Share welcome greeting to golfers
Spotlight in CBT e-newsletter
Includes TWO 4-some team of golfers
Prominent logo placement on event promotional materials, including: hole signage, event sponsor board, event poster and event program.
Staff on-course interacting with golfers (optional)
Logo on CBT's website event page
Recognition on CBT's social media
Includes 4-some golf team with carts, prominent logo on placement on event materials, including: hole signage, event sponsor board, event poster and program. Staff on course interacting with golfers, (optional). Logo on CBT's website event page and recognition on CBT's social media.
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on CBT's social media, along with program and poster recognition.
Includes signage in prominent area. Company name on CBT's website event page. Recognition on social media and event program recognition.
Tee Box partner - 10 available - staff on course interacting with golfers. (optional). Hole Partner - 18 available. Includes Logo signage on hole, company name on CBT's website event page, recognition on CBT's social media and program recognition.
We accept your donations for auction, raffle and door prizes; including logo items, services and gift baskets.
