Wolfpack United, Inc. - Lady Wolfpack Soccer Sponsorship

Renews yearly on: November 14 at EST
Want to help the team? Support the North Paulding High School Lady Wolfpack Soccer team! Empowering young female athletes through competitive soccer, fostering teamwork and personal growth. We provide essential resources for player development, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for the North Paulding community.
Renews yearly on: November 14 at EST
Group banner, Logo Presented on Website. Media Email Blasts, Halftime shoutout, and sponsorship appreciation night. For Spring Season of Lady Wolfpack Soccer.
Renews yearly on: November 14 at EST
Banner hung in "The Den" stadium through all spring sports. Logo Presented Website. 1 Season pass for HOME games (excludes away and state playoff games). Media Email Blasts, Halftime shoutout, Media Jumbotron advertisement, and sponsorship appreciation night.
*Banner Prints: please allow 2-6 weeks for banner production.
Renews yearly on: November 14 at EST
Banner hung in "The Den" stadium through all spring sports. Website Advertisement. 2 Season pass for HOME games (excludes away and state playoff games). Media Email Blasts, Halftime shoutout, Media Jumbotron advertisement, and sponsorship appreciation night. *Banner Prints: please allow 2-6 weeks for banner production.
Renews yearly on: November 14 at EST
Apparel Branding: Sponsor name on sweatshirt. (1 Sweatshirt printed per year). Banner hung in "The Den" stadium through all spring sports. Website Advertisement. 4 Season pass for HOME games (excludes away and state playoff games). Media Email Blasts, Halftime shoutout, Media Jumbotron advertisement, and sponsorship appreciation night. (Color of sweatshirt will be determined by Coach for printing).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!