WolfPack Zamboni Rides

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Starting bid
Give your child a once‑in‑a‑lifetime experience with an exclusive ride on the iconic Zamboni during the Hartford Wolf Pack game! This unforgettable moment puts one lucky kid right in the spotlight as they circle the rink in front of the crowd. A perfect memory-maker for any young hockey fan.
Starting bid
Give your child a once‑in‑a‑lifetime experience with an exclusive ride on the iconic Zamboni during the Hartford Wolf Pack game! This unforgettable moment puts one lucky kid right in the spotlight as they circle the rink in front of the crowd. A perfect memory-maker for any young hockey fan.
Starting bid
Give your child a once‑in‑a‑lifetime experience with an exclusive ride on the iconic Zamboni during the Hartford Wolf Pack game! This unforgettable moment puts one lucky kid right in the spotlight as they circle the rink in front of the crowd. A perfect memory-maker for any young hockey fan.
Starting bid
Give your child a once‑in‑a‑lifetime experience with an exclusive ride on the iconic Zamboni during the Hartford Wolf Pack game! This unforgettable moment puts one lucky kid right in the spotlight as they circle the rink in front of the crowd. A perfect memory-maker for any young hockey fan.
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