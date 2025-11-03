Wolverine's Book As Canvas//10 Year Anniversary Fundraiser

Hosted by
wooden box, bullet shells, Naked Lunch (cut up again)
Valued at $150
@a_runge_
By Alex Runge
Book pages, vinyl, thread
Valued at $150
@chelseagilmoreart
By Chelsea Gilmore
Book + thread
Valued at $250
@chelseagilmoreart
By Chelsea Gilmore
Mixed Media: Matter Journal text ,stick, stone, string and infinite looping poem
Valued at $150
@coristorb
By Cori Storb
Illustration + collage handmade paper (from “Enjoying The Work” by George Wallace)
Valued at $150
chcreative-design.com
By Cristyn Hypnar
Mixed Media
Valued at $150
By Emily Sledgehammer
Collage
Valued at $150
@esthartsy
By Esther Malers
Collage, thread, and colored pencil
Valued at $200
@HaleyTokiko
HaleyTakahashi.com
By Haley Takahashi
Oil Pastel
Valued at $150
@haileybergstromphotography
By Hailey Bergstrom
Book + Nail
Valued at $50-$250 (sliding scale depending on your desire to repeat for prior sins)
@jeffchelf
By Jeff Chelf
Handmade leather bag
Valued at $175
By Jeff Icenhower
Paper weaving
Valued at $150
@jbeanart
By Jess Bean
Analogue Collage
Valued at $150
@jmacmade
By Jessica MacMaster
Altered book w/ collage, guache, graphite, and charcoal
Valued at $300
@thestateparkpress, thestatepart.com
By Jessica Owings Crouch
Poetry Journal, cardstock, yarn, and wood
Valued at $150
By Lydia Park
Book as Disco
Valued at $150
@nicholeclancy
By Nichole Clancy
Altered book with mixed media: spraypaint, acrylic, cotton balls, ink, collage
Valued at $150
Studiophoon.art
By phoon
Mixed media and clay
Valued a $150
By Rico + Fynn Lighthouse
1 book, copper wire, driftwood, coffee, house paint
Valued at $300
@dehydratedinparadise
By Sierra Guilluame
Sculptured Collage- trinkets, paint, hot glue
Valued at $150
@s.lizzie.b
By Siggy
Isle Royale Shipwrecks (book), license plate, plywood, bicycle rim, paint
Valued at $150
By Todd Simmons
Photo print on woven book pages
Valued at $150
@__feigned__interest
By Travis Varra
Cut and collaged book pages, gel medium, acrylic paint, epoxy resin, varnish, ceramic plate, and metal fork
Valued at $150
willpassbooks.com
By Will Pass
Poetry Bundle from Wolverine Farm Publishing valued at $110 includes:
Her Place on the Map by Sarah Hahn Campbell
Grazing the Fire Poetry anthology
The Life In Us is Like The Water in the River by Todd Simmons
Throwing Hunger by Jack Martin
Enjoying The Work by George Wallace
Logodaedaly by Erzsebet Gilbert
Poetic Inventory of the Cache La Poudre River anthology
Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle is valued at $100 includes:
King Ludd Poster
Hand Printed T-Shirt
Limited Edition Wolverine Apple Hat
Wolverine Farm Publishing Boneshaker Bundleis valued at $65 includes almost the complete set! (Boneshakers 100, 200, 300, 500, and the Best of Boneshaker)
Wolverine Farm Publishing Matter Journal Bundle is valued at $70 and includes
Matter Journal 12: Press
Matter Journal 4: Wonder
Matter Journal 9: Fuel
Matter Journal 8: Land
Matter Journal 11: The Woods
Perelandra poetry bundle + shirt is valued at $100 and includes:
hand printed Perelandra T-Shirt
New poetry book by Perelandra's book seller Joe Braun.
Sweet Malarkey Print Studio Printed Matter Bundle is valued at $70 and includes 3 Riso zines and one print.
