Hosted by

Wolverine Farm Publishing

About this event

Sales closed

Wolverine's Book As Canvas//10 Year Anniversary Fundraiser

Pick-up location

316 Willow St, Fort Collins, CO 80524, USA

Alex Runge: fade out to mambo music item
Alex Runge: fade out to mambo music item
Alex Runge: fade out to mambo music
$40

Starting bid

wooden box, bullet shells, Naked Lunch (cut up again) 

Valued at $150

@a_runge_

By Alex Runge

Chad Seidel: Read or Die item
Chad Seidel: Read or Die item
Chad Seidel: Read or Die
$40

Starting bid

Everything but the deck

Valued at $200

substack.com/@openandclosed

By Chad Seidel

Chelsea Gilmore: Boneshaker BA 43-100 Editors’ Preface item
Chelsea Gilmore: Boneshaker BA 43-100 Editors’ Preface item
Chelsea Gilmore: Boneshaker BA 43-100 Editors’ Preface
$40

Starting bid

Book pages, vinyl, thread

Valued at $150

@chelseagilmoreart

By Chelsea Gilmore

Chelsea Gilmore: Goes Great With Your Couch item
Chelsea Gilmore: Goes Great With Your Couch item
Chelsea Gilmore: Goes Great With Your Couch
$40

Starting bid

Book + thread

Valued at $250

@chelseagilmoreart

By Chelsea Gilmore

Cori Storb: Möbius Mobile item
Cori Storb: Möbius Mobile item
Cori Storb: Möbius Mobile
$40

Starting bid

Mixed Media: Matter Journal text ,stick, stone, string and infinite looping poem

Valued at $150

@coristorb 

By Cori Storb

Cristyn Hypnar: Chickadee item
Cristyn Hypnar: Chickadee item
Cristyn Hypnar: Chickadee
$40

Starting bid

Illustration + collage handmade paper (from “Enjoying The Work” by George Wallace) 

Valued at $150

chcreative-design.com

By Cristyn Hypnar

Cristyn Hypnar: Great Blue Heron item
Cristyn Hypnar: Great Blue Heron item
Cristyn Hypnar: Great Blue Heron
$40

Starting bid

Illustration + collage handmade paper (from “Enjoying The Work” by George Wallace) 

Valued at $150

chcreative-design.com

By Cristyn Hypnar

Cristyn Hypnar: Northern Flicker item
Cristyn Hypnar: Northern Flicker item
Cristyn Hypnar: Northern Flicker
$40

Starting bid

Illustration + collage handmade paper (from “Enjoying The Work” by George Wallace) 

Valued at $150

chcreative-design.com

By Cristyn Hypnar

Cristyn Hypnar: Steller’s Jay item
Cristyn Hypnar: Steller’s Jay item
Cristyn Hypnar: Steller’s Jay
$40

Starting bid

Illustration + collage handmade paper (from “Enjoying The Work” by George Wallace) 

Valued at $150

chcreative-design.com

By Cristyn Hypnar

Chris Jones: Things Out Of Nothing item
Chris Jones: Things Out Of Nothing item
Chris Jones: Things Out Of Nothing
$40

Starting bid

Paper collage and moss

Valued at $200

@sweetmalarkey, sweetmalarkey.com

By Chris Jones

Emily Sledgehmmer: Three Fates item
Emily Sledgehmmer: Three Fates item
Emily Sledgehmmer: Three Fates
$40

Starting bid

Mixed Media

Valued at $150

By Emily Sledgehammer 

Esther Malers: Kosmopolites “Citizen of the World” item
Esther Malers: Kosmopolites “Citizen of the World” item
Esther Malers: Kosmopolites “Citizen of the World”
$40

Starting bid

Collage

Valued at $150

@esthartsy 

By Esther Malers

Haley Takahashi: Women’s Diaries of the Westward Journey item
Haley Takahashi: Women’s Diaries of the Westward Journey item
Haley Takahashi: Women’s Diaries of the Westward Journey
$40

Starting bid

Collage, thread, and colored pencil

Valued at $200

@HaleyTokiko

HaleyTakahashi.com

By Haley Takahashi

Hailey Berstrom: The wind will not stop. item
Hailey Berstrom: The wind will not stop. item
Hailey Berstrom: The wind will not stop.
$40

Starting bid

Oil Pastel

Valued at $150

@haileybergstromphotography

By Hailey Bergstrom

Jeff Chelf: A Solitary and Senseless Act of Censorship item
Jeff Chelf: A Solitary and Senseless Act of Censorship item
Jeff Chelf: A Solitary and Senseless Act of Censorship
$40

Starting bid

Book + Nail

Valued at $50-$250 (sliding scale depending on your desire to repeat for prior sins) 

@jeffchelf

By Jeff Chelf

Jeff Icenhower: Could Be Wolverine item
Jeff Icenhower: Could Be Wolverine item
Jeff Icenhower: Could Be Wolverine
$40

Starting bid

Handmade leather bag

Valued at $175

By Jeff Icenhower

Jess Bean: Transition Zone item
Jess Bean: Transition Zone item
Jess Bean: Transition Zone
$40

Starting bid

Paper weaving 

Valued at $150 

@jbeanart

By Jess Bean

Jessica MacMaster: Live Here With Me? item
Jessica MacMaster: Live Here With Me? item
Jessica MacMaster: Live Here With Me?
$40

Starting bid

Analogue Collage

Valued at $150

@jmacmade 

By Jessica MacMaster

Jes Owings Crouch: Atlas of poetic any (Cultivate Community) item
Jes Owings Crouch: Atlas of poetic any (Cultivate Community)
$40

Starting bid

Altered book w/ collage, guache, graphite, and charcoal

Valued at $300

@thestateparkpress, thestatepart.com

By Jessica Owings Crouch

Lydia Park: Alls I know item
Lydia Park: Alls I know item
Lydia Park: Alls I know
$40

Starting bid

Poetry Journal, cardstock, yarn, and wood

Valued at $150

By Lydia Park

Matthew Sage: ATLAS AND GAPS (2025) item
Matthew Sage: ATLAS AND GAPS (2025) item
Matthew Sage: ATLAS AND GAPS (2025)
$40

Starting bid

Book, scrap, big gap filler, spray paint, wire

www.matthewjsage.com

Valued at $150

By Matthew Sage

Nichole Clancy: Book as Disco item
Nichole Clancy: Book as Disco item
Nichole Clancy: Book as Disco
$40

Starting bid

Book as Disco

Valued at $150

@nicholeclancy

By Nichole Clancy

phoon: address revisted item
phoon: address revisted item
phoon: address revisted item
phoon: address revisted
$40

Starting bid

Altered book with mixed media: spraypaint, acrylic, cotton balls, ink, collage

Valued at $150

Studiophoon.art

By phoon

Rico + Fynn Lighthouse: Perelandra item
Rico + Fynn Lighthouse: Perelandra item
Rico + Fynn Lighthouse: Perelandra
$40

Starting bid

Mixed media and clay

Valued a $150 

By Rico + Fynn Lighthouse

Sierra Guilluame: Sugarpine'd item
Sierra Guilluame: Sugarpine'd item
Sierra Guilluame: Sugarpine'd
$40

Starting bid

1 book, copper wire, driftwood, coffee, house paint 

Valued at $300 

@dehydratedinparadise

By Sierra Guilluame

Siggy: I Spy With With My Little Eye item
Siggy: I Spy With With My Little Eye item
Siggy: I Spy With With My Little Eye
$40

Starting bid

Sculptured Collage- trinkets, paint, hot glue

Valued at $150

@s.lizzie.b 

By Siggy

Todd Simmons: Land Ho! item
Todd Simmons: Land Ho! item
Todd Simmons: Land Ho!
$40

Starting bid

Isle Royale Shipwrecks (book), license plate, plywood, bicycle rim, paint

Valued at $150

By Todd Simmons

Travis Varra: Great Bovine of the Desert item
Travis Varra: Great Bovine of the Desert item
Travis Varra: Great Bovine of the Desert
$40

Starting bid

Photo print on woven book pages

Valued at $150

@__feigned__interest

By Travis Varra

Will Pass: The Last Breakfast Special item
Will Pass: The Last Breakfast Special item
Will Pass: The Last Breakfast Special
$40

Starting bid

Cut and collaged book pages, gel medium, acrylic paint, epoxy resin, varnish, ceramic plate, and metal fork

Valued at $150

willpassbooks.com

By Will Pass

Wolverine Farm Poetry Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Poetry Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Poetry Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Poetry Bundle from Wolverine Farm Publishing valued at $110 includes:

Her Place on the Map by Sarah Hahn Campbell

Grazing the Fire Poetry anthology

The Life In Us is Like The Water in the River by Todd Simmons

Throwing Hunger by Jack Martin

Enjoying The Work by George Wallace

Logodaedaly by Erzsebet Gilbert

Poetic Inventory of the Cache La Poudre River anthology


Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Wolverine Farm Publishing Merch Bundle is valued at $100 includes:

King Ludd Poster

Hand Printed T-Shirt

Limited Edition Wolverine Apple Hat

Wolverine Farm Publishing Boneshaker Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Boneshaker Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Boneshaker Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Wolverine Farm Publishing Boneshaker Bundleis valued at $65 includes almost the complete set! (Boneshakers 100, 200, 300, 500, and the Best of Boneshaker)

Wolverine Farm Publishing Matter Journal Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Matter Journal Bundle item
Wolverine Farm Publishing Matter Journal Bundle
$30

Starting bid

Wolverine Farm Publishing Matter Journal Bundle is valued at $70 and includes

Matter Journal 12: Press

Matter Journal 4: Wonder

Matter Journal 9: Fuel

Matter Journal 8: Land

Matter Journal 11: The Woods

Perelandra poetry bundle + shirt item
Perelandra poetry bundle + shirt item
Perelandra poetry bundle + shirt
$40

Starting bid

Perelandra poetry bundle + shirt is valued at $100 and includes:

hand printed Perelandra T-Shirt

New poetry book by Perelandra's book seller Joe Braun.

Sweet Malarkey Printed Matter Bundle item
Sweet Malarkey Printed Matter Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Sweet Malarkey Print Studio Printed Matter Bundle is valued at $70 and includes 3 Riso zines and one print.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!