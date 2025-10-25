Victory Sportif Club International, Inc

Victory Sportif Club International, Inc

Wolves Sponsorship Opportunities

Bronze Wolf Sponsor
$2,500

As a Bronze Sponsor, your business becomes part of the Florida Wolves Pack. You will receive:

  • Logo placement on our website sponsor page with a link to your site
  • featured social media post highlighting your support to our growing audience
  • thank-you certificate signed by the players, suitable for display at your business
  • Recognition in our seasonal digital newsletter distributed to families and supporters
  • Wolves team scarf to proudly showcase your Pack membership
  • Tax Deductible Amount: $2,250

This tier is designed for small businesses and community supporters who want to demonstrate their commitment to local youth while gaining grassroots visibility.

Silver Claw Sponsor
$5,000

Silver Sponsors enjoy increased recognition and branding opportunities. Benefits include all Bronze-level perks, plus:

  • Exclusive permission to use the Florida Wolves Pack Member Badge* in your marketing materials
  • Two featured posts and one story across our social media channels
  • Logo placement on two team flyers or promotional posters shared at events and within the community
  • A framed team photo and a signed thank-you ball
  • Tax Deductible Amount: $4,750

This level is perfect for businesses seeking both digital visibility and tangible recognition through team memorabilia and co-branding in club promotions.

Gold Alpha Sponsor
$10,000

Gold Sponsors become deeply connected to the team, with branding integrated into the players’ daily environment. In addition to all Silver benefits, you receive:

  • Your small logo on official training jerseys or practice gear, worn at practices and events throughout the season
  • Logo inclusion on club-wide email campaigns, which reach our families and partner organizations
  • Shout-outs in press releases and media coverage, tying your brand to stories of impact and success
  • An official team jersey signed by players and coaches
  • Tax Deductible Amount: $9,750

This tier is best suited for organizations wanting to connect their brand to day-to-day player development while also gaining media visibility.

Platinum Pack Leader
$25,000

The Platinum tier positions your organization as a true leader and cornerstone partner of the Florida Wolves. In addition to all Gold benefits, you receive:

  • Large logo placement on home and away game kits for the full season, ensuring consistent visibility in every match
  • Recognition as a primary sponsor on our website, social media, and all official communications
  • A custom video spotlight or interview with our founder or head coach, produced for your use and for our platforms
  • Logo placement on livestreamed games and highlight reels, connecting your brand to high-quality digital content
  • A featured sponsor story in our seasonal newsletter distributed across our networks
  • An official sponsor plaque, commemorating your role in empowering youth athletes
  • Tax Deductible Amount: $24,500

Platinum sponsors may also enjoy naming rights for a scholarship fund or one of our signature clinics or camps, along with category exclusivity to protect your brand lane. This level is ideal for businesses that want to stand out as champions for youth and community development.

