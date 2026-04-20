Womans City Club Of Greater Cincinnati

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Womans City Club Of Greater Cincinnati

About the memberships

Womans City Club Membership

Basic Membership
$55

Valid until June 11, 2027

Annual individual membership in Woman's City Club.

Household Membership
$75

Valid until June 11, 2027

Annual household membership in Woman's City Club.

Feisty Membership
$150

Valid until June 11, 2027

Annual membership in Woman's City Club with additional support for our Annual Feist Tea program.

Engaged Membership
$300

No expiration

Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to provide additional support of the organization's mission.

Inspired Membership
$500

Valid until June 11, 2027

Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to receive inspirational engagement and provide additional support of the organization's mission.

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

No expiration

Lifetime membership in Woman's City Club with a one-time payment option.

Student Membership
$10

Valid until June 11, 2027

A discounted membership for full-time higher education students. Student members must be at least 18 years old and use their school/academy email address.

Pay What You Can Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until June 11, 2027

For those unable to join at the Basic Membership level, Woman's City Club offers a pay what you can option.

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