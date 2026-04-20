Womans City Club Membership

About the memberships
Valid until June 11, 2027
Annual individual membership in Woman's City Club.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Annual household membership in Woman's City Club.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Annual membership in Woman's City Club with additional support for our Annual Feist Tea program.
No expiration
Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to provide additional support of the organization's mission.
Valid until June 11, 2027
Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to receive inspirational engagement and provide additional support of the organization's mission.
No expiration
Lifetime membership in Woman's City Club with a one-time payment option.
Valid until June 11, 2027
A discounted membership for full-time higher education students. Student members must be at least 18 years old and use their school/academy email address.
Valid until June 11, 2027
For those unable to join at the Basic Membership level, Woman's City Club offers a pay what you can option.
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