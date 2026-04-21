Womans City Club Of Greater Cincinnati

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Womans City Club Of Greater Cincinnati

About the memberships

Womans City Club Membership Renewal

Basic Membership
$55

Annual individual membership in Woman's City Club.

Household Membership
$75

Annual household membership in Woman's City Club.

Feisty Membership
$150

Annual membership in Woman's City Club with additional support for our Annual Feist Tea program.

Engaged Membership
$300

Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to provide additional support of the organization's mission.

Inspired Membership
$500

Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to receive inspirational engagement and provide additional support of the organization's mission.

Lifetime Membership
$1,000

Lifetime membership in Woman's City Club with a one-time payment option.

Student Membership
$10

A discounted membership for full-time higher education students. Student members must be at least 18 years old and use their school/academy email address.

Pay What You Can Membership
Pay what you can

For those unable to join at the Basic Membership level, Woman's City Club offers a pay what you can option.

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