Womans City Club Membership Renewal

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About the memberships
Annual individual membership in Woman's City Club.
Annual household membership in Woman's City Club.
Annual membership in Woman's City Club with additional support for our Annual Feist Tea program.
Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to provide additional support of the organization's mission.
Annual membership in Woman's City Club for those looking to receive inspirational engagement and provide additional support of the organization's mission.
Lifetime membership in Woman's City Club with a one-time payment option.
A discounted membership for full-time higher education students. Student members must be at least 18 years old and use their school/academy email address.
For those unable to join at the Basic Membership level, Woman's City Club offers a pay what you can option.
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