Woman's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Classes

Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Session 1: Sept 8,15,22,29 Oct 6,13 Learn to paint for fun. Explore mediums that will include oil, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, and ink. Palette knifes, brushes, simple tools will be used to guide and create interpretive and colorful compositions. Initial supplies will be provided for demonstration and sampling. New materials and fresh methods will inspire and stimulate creativity.
Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Session 2: Oct 20, Nov 3,10,17 Dec 1,8
CLASS IS FULL ...Instructor: Linda McCall Afternoon Class 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 1: Sept 8,15, 22, 29 Oct 6, 13
CLASS IS FULL Instructor: Linda McCall Afternoon Class 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 2: Oct 20, Nov 3, 10, 17 Dec 1, 8
Instructor: Bev Boren Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Sept 2, 9, 23, 30 Oct 7, 14
Instructor: Bev Boren Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 2: Oct 21, Nov 4, 11, Dec 2, 9, 16
Class is FULL. Instructor: Bev Boren Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Sept 23, 30 Oct 7, 14
Instructor: Melinda Morison Afternoon Class 12:45PM-3:45pm Session 1: Sept 10, 17, 24, Oct 1, 8, & 15
Instructor: Melinda Morison Afternoon Class 12:45PM-3:45pm Session 2: Oct 22, Nov 5, 12, 19, Dec 3 & 10
Instructor: Lynda Conley Morning Class: 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Sept 11, 18, 25, Oct 2, 16, 23
Instructor: Lynda Conley Morning Class: 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Oct 30, Nov 6, 13, 20, Dec 4, 11
Instructor: Linda McCall | Beginner/Intermediate Oil/Acrylic Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 1: Sept 11, 18, 25 Oct 2, 9 16
Instructor: Linda McCall | Beginner/Intermediate Oil/Acrylic Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 2: Oct 23, Nov 6, 13, 20 Dec 4, 11
To be a member of the Art department and enjoy our classroom offerings, please pay the annual fee of $45. Of that $30 is for the Art Department and $15 for Women of the Arts. This fee is paid in the fall or whenever. you become a member. Please include it with your registration of classes for the fall.
