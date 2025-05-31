Woman's Club of Fort Worth Art Department

Offered by

Woman's Club of Fort Worth Art Department

Woman's Club of Fort Worth Art Department Classes

Monday AM: Painting for Fun - Mixed Media - Session 1
$125

Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Session 1: Sept 8,15,22,29 Oct 6,13 Learn to paint for fun. Explore mediums that will include oil, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, and ink. Palette knifes, brushes, simple tools will be used to guide and create interpretive and colorful compositions. Initial supplies will be provided for demonstration and sampling. New materials and fresh methods will inspire and stimulate creativity.

Monday AM: Painting for Fun - Mixed Media - Session 2
$125

Instructor: Suzanne McNeil. Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM
Session 2: Oct 20, Nov 3,10,17 Dec 1,8 Learn to paint for fun. Explore mediums that will include oil, acrylics, watercolor, gouache, and ink. Palette knifes, brushes, simple tools will be used to guide and create interpretive and colorful compositions. Initial supplies will be provided for demonstration and sampling. New materials and fresh methods will inspire and stimulate creativity.

Monday PM: Intermediate to Advanced Oil - Session 1
$125

CLASS IS FULL ...Instructor: Linda McCall Afternoon Class 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 1: Sept 8,15, 22, 29 Oct 6, 13

Monday PM: Intermediate to Advanced Oil - Session 2
$125

CLASS IS FULL Instructor: Linda McCall Afternoon Class 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 2: Oct 20, Nov 3, 10, 17 Dec 1, 8

Tuesday AM: Watercolor - Session 1
$125

Instructor: Bev Boren Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Sept 2, 9, 23, 30 Oct 7, 14

Tuesday AM: Watercolor - Session 2
$125

Instructor: Bev Boren Morning Class 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 2: Oct 21, Nov 4, 11, Dec 2, 9, 16

Tuesday PM: Drawing
$85

Class is FULL. Instructor: Bev Boren Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM - Sept 23, 30 Oct 7, 14

Wednesday PM: Oil - Session 1
$125

Instructor: Melinda Morison Afternoon Class 12:45PM-3:45pm Session 1: Sept 10, 17, 24, Oct 1, 8, & 15

Wednesday PM: Oil - Session 2
$125

Instructor: Melinda Morison Afternoon Class 12:45PM-3:45pm Session 2: Oct 22, Nov 5, 12, 19, Dec 3 & 10

Thursday: Pastels - Session 1
$125

Instructor: Lynda Conley Morning Class: 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Sept 11, 18, 25, Oct 2, 16, 23

Thursday: Pastels - Session 2
$125

Instructor: Lynda Conley Morning Class: 9:15 AM - 12:15 PM Session 1: Oct 30, Nov 6, 13, 20, Dec 4, 11

Thursday PM: Oil/Acrylic - Session 1
$125

Instructor: Linda McCall | Beginner/Intermediate Oil/Acrylic Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 1: Sept 11, 18, 25 Oct 2, 9 16

Thursday PM: Oil/Acrylic - Session 2
$125

Instructor: Linda McCall | Beginner/Intermediate Oil/Acrylic Afternoon Class: 12:45 PM - 3:45 PM Session 2: Oct 23, Nov 6, 13, 20 Dec 4, 11

Annual Dues for Women of the Arts and Art Department
$45

To be a member of the Art department and enjoy our classroom offerings, please pay the annual fee of $45. Of that $30 is for the Art Department and $15 for Women of the Arts. This fee is paid in the fall or whenever. you become a member. Please include it with your registration of classes for the fall.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!