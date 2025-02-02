Womans Culture Club Of Llano

Womans Culture Club Of Llano

Woman's Culture Club Events 2025/2026

210 W Sandstone St

Llano, TX 78643, USA

Home Tour 2025 single ticket
$15

Annual Event featuring local area homes and business decorate for the Christmas holidays

Home Tour 2025 Two tickets for $ 28
$28
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Buy two tickets and save

Holiday Basket Raffle Tickets 2025
$5

Annual raffle for a Holiday gift basket filled with donated goodies gathered from WCC members.

Old Bag Luncheon and Auction 2026 (Closed)
$25

Annual luncheon and auction sponsored by the WCC featuring a catered lunch at uniquely decorated tables followed by a live auction of gently loved collectible and designer handbags.

February(closed)Luncheon and Business Meeting 2025(closed)
$15

Annual members only Business Meeting Luncheon

April Road Trip 2026 (THEATER TICKETS ONLY)(closed)
$29

The 2025 April Road Trip will be 4/6/25, We will be going to see the theatrical version of "Steele Magnolias" ( This is for show tickets only SEE BELOW for tickets that include a meal)

April Road Trip (INCLUDING MEAL)(closed)
$45

The 2025 April Road Trip will be 4/6/25, We will be going to see the theatrical version of "Steele Magnolias" This ticket will enjoy a catered meal from Gio"s following the show.

Membership (Active) 2026/27
$30

Annual dues collected prior to the start of the new season

Membership (In Active) 2026/27
$20

Annual dues for members who choose to no longer participate in the activities of the club but still want to continue their membership.

Associate Membership 2026/27
$60

Annul dues for members are unable to participate in the fund raising activities of the club but attend meetings (limited number of slots)

