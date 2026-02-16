Woman's Self-Defense Class

About this event
One admission includes entry to the Women’s Self-Defense Class and hands-on instruction from the Victory Martial Arts instructors. Participants will learn safety awareness and practical protection techniques. Each admission also includes one raffle ticket and helps support the mission of Justice Always Wins.
By purchasing additional raffle tickets, you not only increase your chances of winning, but also help us continue bringing hope and healing to those we serve.
For $20, you will receive 5 raffle tickets, helping us continue bringing hope and healing to those we serve in our community.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!