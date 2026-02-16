Justice Always Wins Inc.

Hosted by

Justice Always Wins Inc.

About this event

Woman's Self-Defense Class

3052 E College Ave

Ruskin, FL 33570, USA

Admission
$25

One admission includes entry to the Women’s Self-Defense Class and hands-on instruction from the Victory Martial Arts instructors. Participants will learn safety awareness and practical protection techniques. Each admission also includes one raffle ticket and helps support the mission of Justice Always Wins.

Additional Raffle Ticket
$5

By purchasing additional raffle tickets, you not only increase your chances of winning, but also help us continue bringing hope and healing to those we serve.

5 Raffle Ticket Deal
$20

For $20, you will receive 5 raffle tickets, helping us continue bringing hope and healing to those we serve in our community.

Add a donation for Justice Always Wins Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!