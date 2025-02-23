Womb Ceremonies: Divine Alignment Healing the Separation Wound

How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
Ceremony Donation
$222
How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
🔹 Ancestral Transmissions – Channeling wisdom and gifts from your ancestors
🔹 Ancestral Release – Bridging lost family souls to the beyond
How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
🔹 Ancestral Transmissions – Channeling wisdom and gifts from your ancestors
🔹 Ancestral Release – Bridging lost family souls to the beyond
Ceremony Donation
$333
How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
🔹 Psychic Surgery – Releasing crystallized energy blockages from your body
🔹 Ancestral Transmissions – Channeling wisdom and gifts from your ancestors
🔹 Ancestral Release – Bridging lost family souls to the beyond
🔹 Cord Cutting – Freeing you from energetic ties to people, places, or cycles holding you back
🔹 Galactic Transmissions – Connecting you to your celestial lineage
🔹 Light Language Activations – Awakening your spiritual gifts
🔹 Akashic Record Discovery – Unveiling past-life lessons to heal across timelines
How We Support Your Healing Journey:
🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body.
🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender.
💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace.
🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection.
🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space.
🔹 Psychic Surgery – Releasing crystallized energy blockages from your body
🔹 Ancestral Transmissions – Channeling wisdom and gifts from your ancestors
🔹 Ancestral Release – Bridging lost family souls to the beyond
🔹 Cord Cutting – Freeing you from energetic ties to people, places, or cycles holding you back
🔹 Galactic Transmissions – Connecting you to your celestial lineage
🔹 Light Language Activations – Awakening your spiritual gifts
🔹 Akashic Record Discovery – Unveiling past-life lessons to heal across timelines
Add a donation for Amor Latino Counseling
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!