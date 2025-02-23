Womb Ceremonies: Divine Alignment Healing the Separation Wound

How We Support Your Healing Journey: 🌿 Reclaim Our Inner Sanctuary – Learning tools to transmute stored pain and welcome safety into the body. 🍫 Receive the Medicine of Cacao – A heart-opening ritual to reconnect with love and surrender. 💨 Release Trauma Through Breath & Energy Work – Clearing stagnant emotions and rewiring the nervous system for peace. 🌀 Practice Spiritual Hygiene – Strengthening our energetic boundaries and anchoring in divine protection. 🔥 Receive the 13th Rite of the Womb – A sacred transmission from the Q’ero lineage, the Munay-Ki blessing of the Nuestra, to awaken the wisdom and power of our womb space. 🔹 Psychic Surgery – Releasing crystallized energy blockages from your body 🔹 Ancestral Transmissions – Channeling wisdom and gifts from your ancestors 🔹 Ancestral Release – Bridging lost family souls to the beyond 🔹 Cord Cutting – Freeing you from energetic ties to people, places, or cycles holding you back 🔹 Galactic Transmissions – Connecting you to your celestial lineage 🔹 Light Language Activations – Awakening your spiritual gifts 🔹 Akashic Record Discovery – Unveiling past-life lessons to heal across timelines

