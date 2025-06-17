Womben's New Moon Circle

The energy of nurturing, spiritual awakening, and love -- choose the donation amount that feels right for you—the offering is the same for all participants. Your contribution helps make these transformative experiences accessible to all.
Manifesting stability, structure, and visionary leadership -- choose the donation amount that feels right for you—the offering is the same for all participants. Your contribution helps make these transformative experiences accessible to all.
Embodying change, growth, and the pursuit of higher wisdom -- Choose the donation amount that feels right for you—the offering is the same for all participants. Your contribution helps make these transformative experiences accessible to all.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing