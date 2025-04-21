Giving Back to the Community

WOMEN are POWER Ladies Brunch

ANZ Hotel 300 Meadow Ave

Scranton, PA 18505, USA

Ladies Brunch Ticket
$25
Your ticket includes buffet brunch, 1 mimosa, and an afternoon full of sisterhood, stories, and giving back. All proceeds benefit our Pack-a-Backpack School Supply Drive & Brunch with Santa Christmas Toy Drive
Vendor
$25
This is only for the vendors. Each person with a vendor needs a ticket.
