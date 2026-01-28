WOMEN are POWER Mother's Day Brunch

About this event
Scranton, PA 18505, USA
Your ticket includes buffet brunch, 1 mimosa, and an afternoon full of sisterhood, stories, and giving back. All proceeds benefit our Pack-a-Backpack School Supply Drive & Brunch with Santa Christmas Toy Drive
This is only for the vendors. Each person attending with a vendor needs a ticket. Your ticket includes buffet brunch, 1 mimosa, table, tablecloth & chair, and an afternoon full of sisterhood, stories, and giving back. All proceeds benefit our Pack-a-Backpack School Supply Drive & Brunch with Santa Christmas Toy Drive
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