Women at the Capitol

Governor's Mansion Road

Olympia, WA 98504, USA

General Admission (with transportation)
$125
Your ticket includes transportation to and from Olympia, tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
General Admission (no transportation)
$100
Your ticket includes tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
Subsidized Ticket (with transportation)
$50
This subsidized ticket is only for students, recent grads, job seekers, or NGO employees. Your ticket includes transportation to and from Olympia, tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
Subsidized Ticket (no transportation)
$40
This subsidized ticket is only for students, recent grads, job seekers, or NGO employees. Does not include transpiration. Your ticket includes tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
Evening Reception
$40
Your ticket includes the evening reception with food and wine at the Governor's Mansion. This ticket is at cost.
Elected officials
free
Your ticket includes the evening reception with food and wine at the Governor's Mansion. No charge for elected officials.
