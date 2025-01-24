Women at the Capitol

Your ticket includes transportation to and from Olympia, tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
General Admission (no transportation)
$100
Your ticket includes tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
Subsidized Ticket (with transportation)
$50
This subsidized ticket is only for students, recent grads, job seekers, or NGO employees.
This subsidized ticket is only for students, recent grads, job seekers, or NGO employees.
Subsidized Ticket (no transportation)
$40
This subsidized ticket is only for students, recent grads, job seekers, or NGO employees. Does not include transpiration.
Your ticket includes tea with the Supreme Court Justices, a tour of the Capitol, meeting your elected officials, and the evening reception at the Governor's Mansion.
Evening Reception
$40
Your ticket includes the evening reception with food and wine at the Governor's Mansion.
This ticket is at cost.
Elected officials
free
No charge for elected officials.
