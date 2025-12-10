Women at the Capitol 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes roundtrip transportation between Seattle and Olympia.
Enjoy afternoon tea with the State Supreme Court Justices, hear from a panel of legislators and experts on Women's Health, and celebrate our Honorees at an evening reception with food and drink at the Governor's Mansion.
This ticket does not include transportation.
Special option for students, job seekers, and anyone seeking an affordable way to join us.
Celebrate our Honorees at the evening reception with food and drink at the Governor's Mansion.
