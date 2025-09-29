Women Breaking Ground 2026

VIP All-Access: Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration Bishop Arts Lunch & Tour, Boots & Bling Networking Soirée, and Vision Casting Brunch & Fireside Conversations– Experience the power of unity as women, community leaders, and industry innovators come together to break ground on The Airborne at University Hills. As a VIP guest, you’ll enjoy priority access and reserved seating for this historic moment. Every attendee receives a signature pink hard hat—an emblem of boldness, resilience, and solidarity—as we launch a bold new chapter for women developers. This isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. Join us to network, celebrate, and help write history for Women Breaking Ground.