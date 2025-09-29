Women Breaking Ground 2026

Dallas, TX 75241, USA
Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration – Stand shoulder to shoulder with trailblazing women as we break ground on a landmark development. Every guest receives a signature pink hard hat, a symbol of boldness and unity, to mark this history-making moment.
VIP All-Access: Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration Bishop Arts Lunch & Tour, Boots & Bling Networking Soirée, and Vision Casting Brunch & Fireside Conversations– Experience the power of unity as women, community leaders, and industry innovators come together to break ground on The Airborne at University Hills. As a VIP guest, you’ll enjoy priority access and reserved seating for this historic moment. Every attendee receives a signature pink hard hat—an emblem of boldness, resilience, and solidarity—as we launch a bold new chapter for women developers.
Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration – Stand shoulder to shoulder with trailblazing women as we break ground on a landmark development. Every guest receives a signature pink hard hat, a symbol of boldness and unity, to mark this history-making moment.
Boots & Bling Networking Soirée – Get ready for a Texas-sized evening of boots on the ground line dancing, sparkle, and sisterhood. Slip on your boots, add some shine, and step onto the ranch patio with fellow game changers. This lively soirée blends fun, fashion, and movement with high-energy networking—where every twirl and every conversation could spark the next big deal.
Bishop Arts Lunch & Tour – Discover Dallas’ cultural heartbeat with a guided walking tour through the historic Bishop Arts District. Explore its eclectic shops, art, and culture, then enjoy lunch on your own at one of the district’s vibrant restaurants. While there, hear from community leaders about innovation, preservation, and creating thriving neighborhoods that blend history with progress.
Vision Casting Brunch & Fireside Conversations – Close the weekend with a brunch and intimate fireside conversations. Hear from local and nationally recognized developers and industry leaders as they share the visions, lessons, and strategies that propelled their success. Walk away inspired, equipped, and ready to build your own legacy.
VIP All-Access: Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration Bishop Arts Lunch & Tour, Boots & Bling Networking Soirée, and Vision Casting Brunch & Fireside Conversations– Experience the power of unity as women, community leaders, and industry innovators come together to break ground on The Airborne at University Hills. As a VIP guest, you’ll enjoy priority access and reserved seating for this historic moment. Every attendee receives a signature pink hard hat—an emblem of boldness, resilience, and solidarity—as we launch a bold new chapter for women developers. This isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. Join us to network, celebrate, and help write history for Women Breaking Ground.
Historic Groundbreaking & Pink Hard Hat Celebration – Sponsor one or more young high students to stand shoulder to shoulder with trailblazing women as we break ground on a landmark development. For every $100 you donate a student will receives a signature pink hard hat, a symbol of boldness and unity, to mark this history-making moment, and lunch.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing