Women Construction Owners & Executives

Offered by

Women Construction Owners & Executives

About the memberships

Women Construction Owners & Executives Memberships

Contractors Membership NATIONAL ONLY
$600

Valid for one year

Individual

CONTRACTORS + Add-On Local Chapter CA
$700

Valid for one year

National+California

CONTRACTORS + Add-On Local Chapter Chicago
$950

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + Chicago

CONTRACTORS + Add-on Local Chapter Metro NY
$700

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + New York Metro

Veteran Woman Membership
$400

Valid for one year

Individual

Woman Owned Business NATIONAL ONLY
$1,500

Valid for one year

Your selected membership type allows for up to 2 additional member(s). Please enter their information below. If you would like to include additional members, please ensure that you include all 3 fields (First Name, Last Name, Email Address) for each person. If you do not have the contact information for your additional members at this time, leave these fields blank and they can be added at a later date.

Woman Owned Business + Add-on Local Chapter CA
$1,600

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + CALIFORNIA

Woman Owned Business + Add-on Local Chapter Chicago
$1,850

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + CHICAGO

Woman Owned Business + Add-on Local Chapter Metro NY
$1,600

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + METRO NY

Professional Services Membership NATIONAL ONLY
$750

Valid for one year

Individual

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES + Add-on Local Chapter California
$850

Valid for one year

National + California

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES + Add-on Local Chapter Chicago
$1,100

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + Chicago

PROFESSIONAL SERVICES + Add-on Local Chapter Metro NY
$850

Valid for one year

NATIONAL + Metro NY

Add a donation for Women Construction Owners & Executives

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!