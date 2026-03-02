Women For Evanston Youth Spring Luncheon & Fashion Show 2026

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Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!