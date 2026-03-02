Women For Evanston Youth

Hosted by

Women For Evanston Youth

About this event

Women For Evanston Youth Spring Luncheon & Fashion Show 2026

Evanston Golf Club 4401 Dempster St

Skokie, IL 60076, USA

Luncheon + Member Dues + 1 Free Raffle Ticket
$160

Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

Luncheon + New Member + 1 Free Raffle Ticket
$135

Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

Luncheon and Fashion Show
$85

Please note: The Bar is Cash Only & When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

6 Raffle Tickets
$25

Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

Membership Dues
$75

Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

New Membership Dues - Reduced Rate!
$50

Please Note: When checking out, disregard the “Help keep Zeffy free for Women For Evanston Youth” & change it to $0.

Add a donation for Women For Evanston Youth

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