Women For WineSense Grand Event Silent Auction 2026

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Enjoy the many flavors that Seattle and the Puget Sound area has to offer. Included is a Seabear Salmon Trio, Fran's Chocolates, Almond Roca, San Juan Island Sea Salt, World Spice Seattle Salmon Rub and Market Espresso Whole Bean Coffee. Carry it home in a collectible Pike Place Market canvas tote. Approximate value $200
Starting bid
Two lucky people will spend the night in the Tres Sabores Casita and enjoy a private tour & tasting the next day with winemaker, owner and co-founder of Women For WineSense, Julie Johnson. Also included are two bottles of your choosing to take home.
Starting bid
The Rolling Pin Preener is a Marble on Marble piece, 13 inches high and on a three inch square marble base.
Artist Statement: 'I sculpt stone. It gets me up in the morning. Every day. Making sculpture is a way for me to examine thoughts, emotions, cultural concerns, myths & taboos.'
Approximate value $375
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1.5L bottle of Carol Shelton's Wild Thing, 2013 Old Vine Zinfandel. Also included is a tour & tasting for six people at the Winery in Santa Rosa, CA and 10% off all bottle purchases.
Approximate value $200
Starting bid
The Syracuse Salt Company starter collection is perfect for the first time user or just to build your own collection. Enjoy Roasted Garlic, Signature Flake, Chili Black Lime, Rosemary, Lemon and Pinch of Umani.
Approximate value $55
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From Kiln to Chill; Sip in style. North Carolina is known for its talented potters so we couldn't resist donating a wine chiller & mugs made especially for keeping wine perfectly chilled. Also included is a bottle of Mailly Grand Cru Brut Reserve Champagne.
Approximate value $180
Starting bid
This whimsical item contains a Disney themed tote, 3 Disney curated wines, a Disney themed apron and two wine stoppers.
Approximate value $315
Starting bid
Who says you must choose between wine and chocolate? With Hazy Fudge Cabernet Infused Fudge you don't have to. This creamy, spoonable fudge brings together Finger Lakes Cabernet with New York milk and ethically sourced dark chocolate. Each jar comes with a wooden spoon so you can enjoy it right from the jar. 5% ABV
Approximate value $20
Starting bid
The winner of this item will receive a complimentary one-time Club Membership shipment, with three bottles of Sonoma Grown La Cienega Vintages.
Approximate value $170
Starting bid
The winning bidder will enjoy a VIP tour & tasting for up to 6 people, hosted by Michaela Rodeno, Villa Ragazzi co-owner. Also included is a signed copy of her book, 'Bubbles to Boardrooms' and three bottles of Villa Ragazzi wine.
Approximate value $495
Starting bid
This package includes an overnight stay for two at the 1897 Beekman House Bed & Breakfast and three course breakfast. Also a four course farm to table dinner for two at Dean Lane Dining.
Wine experiences for two include:
Tasting passes at Weis Vineyards
Tasting passes at Boundary Breaks Vineyard
Tasting passes at Barnstormer Winery plus a bottle.
Wine tasting at New York Kitchen.
$50 Gift certificate to Glenora Inn & Winery
Finger Lakes Keepsakes:
Summer in a Glass
Signed copy of 'The Culinary History of the Finger Lakes'
Fulkerson Finger Lakes Grape Juice
Weis Merchandise
Approximate Value $1,200
Starting bid
Spend 90 minutes with Certified Life Coach Chrissi Sperduta. Now is your chance to sort through whatever is swirling in your brain. Bring big questions or things you can't stop thinking about and leave with clearer thoughts and a new perspective.
Approximate value $150
Starting bid
They say things are bigger in Texas and this basket proves it's true. Included are hand towels, an oven mitt, apron, Bluebonnet stemless wine glasses, pewter topped cork, Texas boot flower arrangements, a serving tray, Texas flag, wine cork purse, Kendra Scott silver bracelet, Western Love Trails purse, wine flask with wine bottle cork screw, flashy key chain, decorative small purse mirror, paid of children's rodeo boots, plus two gift cards; $100 for Cavender's and $100 for Eden Hill Vineyard plus flower seeds.
Approximate value $485
Starting bid
Your 5 day trip for four will include a 2 night stay at McPherson Cellars Air Bnb. A 2 night stay at Farmhouse Vineyards Buena Suerte Vineyard House.
Tasting for 4 at McPherson Cellars.
Tasting for 4 at Farmhouse Vineyards (guests can choose to do the White House Parker property or The Armory property or BOTH).
$100 gift certificate to La Diosa Cellars.
Approximate value $2,000
Starting bid
This unique collection includes the following:
2001 St. Supery Rutherford Napa Valley Cabernet
2001 St. Supery Elu Napa Valley (red Meritage blend)
2003 St. Supery Dollarhide Napa Valley Cabernet
These wines have been stored since acquisition in the private cellar of Michaela Rodeno.
Approximate value - Priceless!
Starting bid
This three bottle vertical collection includes Silver Oak Oakville/Napa Cabernet from 2008, 2009 and 2010. The wines have been stored since acquisition in the private cellar of Michaela Rodeno.
Approximate value $1,000
Starting bid
The winning bidder will visit the estate Kronos Vineyard for a tasting of four wines, including two vintages of Corison Cabernet.
Approximate Value $150
Starting bid
Donated by the Rochester Chapter, the winning bidder will receive 6 bottles of limited edition Cabernet Franc Rose. The wine was produced by Hosmer Winery in Ovid, NY.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!