Women In Aviation Bayou Beacons Chapter Memberships 2025
General Member
$25
Valid for one year
Networking & Social Events with Discounted Event Prices -
Scholarship Eligibility - Eligible to Run for Board Positions - Eligible to Vote for Board Members - T-shirt and Other Swag Discounts - Job Openings/Notifications - Mentorship Relationships
Members-Only Event/Activity Invitations
Networking & Social Events with Discounted Event Prices -
Scholarship Eligibility - Eligible to Run for Board Positions - Eligible to Vote for Board Members - T-shirt and Other Swag Discounts - Job Openings/Notifications - Mentorship Relationships
Members-Only Event/Activity Invitations
Add a donation for Women In Aviation Bayou Beacons Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!