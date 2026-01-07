Women In Aviation International Chicago Chapter's Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
For members who need a lower-cost option right now. This level ensures cost is never a barrier to connection, community, and participation in Chicago’s Leading Edge.
Valid until July 7, 2027
For members who are able to contribute a bit more. This level helps cover basic chapter operating costs and supports events, programming, and outreach.
Valid until July 7, 2027
For members who are in a position to give back at a higher level. Your contribution helps subsidize reduced-rate dues for others and directly supports scholarships, education, and community initiatives.
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