Women In Construction Week - NAWIC Inland Empire

About this event
Let's start the fun with a walk! NAWIC IE will purchase your ticket so we are on the same group!
Let's get into the swing of things!
Get your thinking caps on! Eagle Roofing Products & Angelus Block + Lunch!
PPE Requirements
If you do not have this, please answer question at the end.
Know what holds things together! Cemex Quarry & Ready Mix + Lunch!
PPE Requirements
If you do not have this, please answer question at the end.
Passion to help! Horses!!! + Lunch
Join us for our one-year anniversary!
In Honor of Amber Czech & Outi Hicks
Get your logo on our marketing for the week!
Help us feed our people while you share a word from your company!
We did it! One year in the books! Let us celebrate strong!
We all need a helping hand! Sponsor a member for 2026!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!