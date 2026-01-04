NAWIC INLAND EMPIRE 397

Women In Construction Week - NAWIC Inland Empire

Sunday - WIC 5K
$55

Let's start the fun with a walk! NAWIC IE will purchase your ticket so we are on the same group!

Monday - Top Golf
$45

Let's get into the swing of things!

Tuesday - Plant Tour Set #1
$25

Get your thinking caps on! Eagle Roofing Products & Angelus Block + Lunch!


PPE Requirements

  • Hard Hat
  • Eyeglasses
  • Gloves
  • Vest
  • Work Boots - Steel Toe preferred

If you do not have this, please answer question at the end.

Wednesday - Plant Tours Set #2
$25

Know what holds things together! Cemex Quarry & Ready Mix + Lunch!


PPE Requirements

  • Hard Hat
  • Eyeglasses
  • Gloves
  • Vest
  • Work Boots - Steel Toe preferred

If you do not have this, please answer question at the end.

Thursday - GAIT Volunteering Event
$35

Passion to help! Horses!!! + Lunch



Friday - One Year Anniversary
$75

Join us for our one-year anniversary!

Saturday - Self Defense Class
$30

In Honor of Amber Czech & Outi Hicks

Marketing Sponsor
$250

Get your logo on our marketing for the week!

Food Sponsor
$250

Help us feed our people while you share a word from your company!

Celebration Sponsor
$500

We did it! One year in the books! Let us celebrate strong!

Silent Sponsor
$260

We all need a helping hand! Sponsor a member for 2026!

