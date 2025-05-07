Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia's annual Women in Food reception brings together, and celebrates, women in all aspects of the food industry in the Philadelphia region. Join us for an evening of great conversation paired with tastings prepared by Chef Venus Kaputhong. We will also be revealing the recipients of this year's Outstanding in Her Field Award that night, so you won't want to miss it! The recipients will be honored at our annual Heritage Dinner this September. Watch for ticket information soon. A special thank you to Joanna Pang, owner of Chatayee Thai, for graciously hosting us! Cash bar. All ticket sales final.

Les Dames d'Escoffier Philadelphia's annual Women in Food reception brings together, and celebrates, women in all aspects of the food industry in the Philadelphia region. Join us for an evening of great conversation paired with tastings prepared by Chef Venus Kaputhong. We will also be revealing the recipients of this year's Outstanding in Her Field Award that night, so you won't want to miss it! The recipients will be honored at our annual Heritage Dinner this September. Watch for ticket information soon. A special thank you to Joanna Pang, owner of Chatayee Thai, for graciously hosting us! Cash bar. All ticket sales final.

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