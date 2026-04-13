Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Inc

Hosted by

Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Inc

About this event

Women in Hort

13813 Carpenter Ln

Manchaca, TX 78652, USA

General Admission
$20

Enjoy speakers, live music, and a Mixer & Mingle Happy Hour! Includes a T-shirt

Vendor
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Reserve a 10 x 10 Booth to sell plant and nature related art and goods! *You must receive a confirmation email from Our Event Team that your Vendor Application has been accepted in order to purchase this ticket*

Sponsorship
Pay what you can
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Please pay the agreed upon Sponsorship amount after reviewing with our Event Team.

Thank you in advance!

Add a donation for Texas Nursery & Landscape Association Inc

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