Women in Hort

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About this event
Enjoy speakers, live music, and a Mixer & Mingle Happy Hour! Includes a T-shirt
Reserve a 10 x 10 Booth to sell plant and nature related art and goods! *You must receive a confirmation email from Our Event Team that your Vendor Application has been accepted in order to purchase this ticket*
Please pay the agreed upon Sponsorship amount after reviewing with our Event Team.
Thank you in advance!
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