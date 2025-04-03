Women in Philanthropy VIP Dessert Party Raffle

The Gift of Health and Wellness. Three month membership and a 30 minute session with a Registered Dietitian.
Rustic II Refined Flower Arrangement
$20
A Hand Designed Floral Bouquet By Rustic II Refined
Monkee's of West End Gift Certificate
$20
A $100 gift certificate to Monkee's of West End
Debra Hewitt Artwork - Field of Tulips
$20
Debra Hewitt Artwork- Field of Tulips 12' X 15' is framed in a custom gold Floater Frame to create a beautiful one of a kind piece.
Luxury Professional Hair Care Kit & Complimentary Blowout
$20
Luxury Professional Hair Care Kit & Complimentary Blow Out by Gracie Clayton at Augusta Place Salon.
Salon Basket Items:
- Alcove daily shampoo and conditioner
- Alcove Dry shampoo
- Alcove Molding Paste
- Leaf & Flower CBD 7 Minute Blowout
- Eufora Dry Wax Spray
- SEXY HAIR Big Powder Play Lite
- Topsy Tail Tool
ALL ALCOVE PRODUCTS LISTED ARE VEGAN, SULFATE-FREE, PARABAN-FREE, AND SALT-FREE.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!