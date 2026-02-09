Beyond the Game: Latina Leaders Building the Future of Sport

Join DRAFTED for an intimate panel + networking brunch in Houston, hosted in partnership with our community collaborator, Poder Hispano, and set within the world of the Houston Dash. This conversation centers Latina leaders who are driving culture, community, and growth across sports—on and off the pitch.





Moderated by Jennifer Yepez-Blundell, Co-Founder of DRAFTED, the panel brings together women building the ecosystem around sport: from community engagement and people-first leadership, to launching new sports ventures and expanding access at the grassroots level.





As Houston prepares to take center stage for the World Cup, this moment is about more than soccer—it’s about who is shaping the future of the game, who gets access, and how culture and community fuel sustainable growth in sports.





Ticket includes: brunch bites + beverages, panel conversation + networking, **Houston Dash vs. Boston Legacy FC match ticket (3 PM | Section 100), and a chance to win round-trip airfare with Southwest Airlines.





Come ready to connect, learn, and build—with people who are moving sports forward.





Event Agenda

12:00 PM — Doors open

Networking + light brunch bites





12:30 PM — Fireside chat

Jennifer Yepez-Blundell, Co-Founder & COO, DRAFTED

Moderated by Carolina Arenas, Founder, Poder Hispano





12:45 PM — Panel conversation

Beyond the Game: Latina Leaders Shaping the Future of Sport





1:30 PM — Networking





3:00 PM — Match kickoff

**Houston Dash vs. Boston Legacy FC