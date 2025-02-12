Women In STEM at The MOSH

1025 Museum Cir

Jacksonville, FL 32207, USA

Innovator Sponsor – $5,000 (Premier Level)
$5,000
Top-tier logo placement on all event materials, banners, and digital promotions Opportunity to speak during the event VIP seating for 6 guests Featured in a press release & media outreach Dedicated social media highlight & email feature Company logo on event swag & program Recognition in post-event video & recap materials
Trailblazer Sponsor – $3,000
$3,000
Logo placement on event signage & digital materials VIP seating for 4 guests Company mention in event speech & program Social media & email feature Logo on event swag Recognition in post-event materials
Catalyst Sponsor – $1,000
$1,000
Logo on event signage & digital promotions VIP seating for 2 guests Social media & email feature Recognition in post-event recap

