Women in Unity for Christ Membership

As a non-profit organization, Women in Unity for Christ shares the love of God within the community by teaching God’s word, equipping God’s youth, empowering God’s women, and being an advocate for the sick and less fortunate by giving of time and resources. With the glory of god as the banner, Women in Unity for Christ models the organization after the love of Christ Jesus which is the cornerstone of our ministry and embedded within our name. Become A Member And Gain A Sister For Life.