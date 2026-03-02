Women Make Music Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until May 6, 2027
For Women Who Have Been in the Industry for 5 Years or More
· Workshops
· Eligible for grants and scholarships
· Performance opportunities at events like CMA Fest
· Event list artists at C615
· Networking events
· Raffles for studio time
· Merchandise
· Website and social media exposure
· Membership-only discounts from entertainment-aligned businesses
· Blind co-writes (Matched with other members for a Zoom co-write)
· Film sync opportunities
Valid until May 6, 2027
For Women Who Have Been in the Industry for 4 Years or Less
· Workshops
· Eligible for instrument donations
· Raffles for studio time
· Eligible for grants and scholarships
· Networking events
· Performance opportunities
· Merchandise discounts
· Social media exposure for song releases
· Membership-only discounts from entertainment-aligned businesses
· Blind co-writes (Matched with other members for a Zoom co-write)
· Film sync opportunities
Valid until May 6, 2027
For Women Enrolled in College, High School, or Trade School
· Workshops
· Eligible for grants and scholarships
· Eligible for instrument donations
· Raffles for studio time
· Networking events
· Performance opportunities
· Merchandise discounts
· Membership-only discounts from entertainment-aligned businesses
· Blind co-writes (Matched with other members for a Zoom co-write)
Valid until May 6, 2027
Open to supporters of all genders, this membership helps fund access for women who may not otherwise be able to participate. Your contribution strengthens the Women Make Music community and advances equity in music.
· Workshops
· Merchandise discounts
· Membership-only discounts from entertainment-aligned businesses
No expiration
For Women Who Want an Enduring Investment in Yourself and in the Future of Women in Music
· Workshops
· Eligible for grants and scholarships
· Performance opportunities at events like CMA Fest
· Event list artists at C615
· Networking events
· Raffles for studio time
· Merchandise
· Website and social media exposure
· Membership-only discounts from entertainment-aligned businesses
· Blind co-writes (Matched with other members for a Zoom co-write)
· Film sync opportunities
$
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