Women of Color Roar Merchandise

Introducing an exclusive Women of Color Roar custom Sheroes Rise. Designed by renowned artist TL Duryea, this exquisite scarf honors and represents women of the African diaspora, including trailblazing leaders and elected officials in the United States.



Each scarf showcases vibrant colors and powerful symbolism woven into every detail. It's a wearable tribute to the strength and resilience of these remarkable women. Wearing this accessory is not just a fashion statement but also a celebration of heritage and empowerment.



Embrace this unique opportunity to own a piece of art that embodies the spirit of the Women of Color ROAR movement. Perfect for any occasion, this scarf serves as a reminder of the influence and collective power of women shaping our communities and driving positive change.



Limited availability. Secure yours today and wear your pride with elegance.