Women of Excel 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the evening services March 6, 2026 or March 7, 2026
Guest Psalmist Vickie Yohe
Enjoy March 7 & 8 evening services
VIP access
Join our Women's Workshops
8:00amThe Power of Prayer
9:00- 9:30am Pilates with a Spiritual component (Bring your towel and work out gear)
9:45-10:15am Domestic Violence identification, prevention, and healing
10:30- 11:30am Toy Banks The World's Most Satisfied Wife
11:30- 12:30 Q&A panel with Toy Banks
This is in addition to registration ticket of $20
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!