Women of Excel 2026

22612 Alessandro Blvd

Moreno Valley, CA 92553, USA

General Admission For evening services March 6 or 7
$20

Enjoy the evening services March 6, 2026 or March 7, 2026

Guest Psalmist Vickie Yohe

Discounted rate $35 for both evening services
$35
Available until Feb 28

Enjoy March 7 & 8 evening services

March 7, 2026 Women's Workshop and Q&A panel with Toy Banks
$40

VIP access

Join our Women's Workshops

8:00amThe Power of Prayer

9:00- 9:30am Pilates with a Spiritual component (Bring your towel and work out gear)

9:45-10:15am Domestic Violence identification, prevention, and healing

10:30- 11:30am Toy Banks The World's Most Satisfied Wife

11:30- 12:30 Q&A panel with Toy Banks

This is in addition to registration ticket of $20

