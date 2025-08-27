Women of the Movement

Prime Minister Mia Mottle is the first woman to lead the Barbados Labour Party and to become Prime Minister, she leads her country by being grounded in its cultural traditions, history, and a clear vision for the future.





On August 1, 1834 Barbados was emancipated from slavery however, it was not until 1838 that the apprenticeship system that kept formerly enslaved people working without pay for plantation owners was abolished.





Poster designed by Kalah Byrd. Content written by Intisar Rashid.