Women of Unity #105 Membership 2025

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST
Local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.
Renews yearly on: March 30 at EDT
In addition to local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of Grand Chapter and District assessments of $147.80.
Renews monthly
Local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.
No expiration
local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.
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