Women Of Unity

Offered by

Women Of Unity

About the memberships

Women of Unity #105 Membership 2025

Chapter Dues & Assessments (Annual)
$307.80

Renews yearly on: January 30 at EST

Local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.

Assessments Only
$147.80

Renews yearly on: March 30 at EDT

In addition to local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of Grand Chapter and District assessments of $147.80.

Chapter Dues
$25.60

Renews monthly

Local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.

Chapter Dues (One-time payment)
$25.60

No expiration

local chapter dues, each member is responsible for the full payment of $160.00 by December.

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