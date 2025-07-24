Women On The MOVE: 2025 Women's Conference

6822 Arabella St

Houston, TX 77091, USA

General Registration
$45

September 19th Location: 

Greater Ward A.M.E. Church (The ForWARD Church)

6822 Arabella Street, Houston TX 77091

7:00PM - 9:00PM


September 20th Location: 

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Event Room)

125 W Airtex Blvd., Houston, TX 77090

8:30AM - 12:00PM

Group Registration (One Table)
$280
groupTicketCaption

8 per table/$35 per person


September 19th Location: 

Greater Ward A.M.E. Church (The ForWARD Church)

6822 Arabella Street, Houston TX 77091

7:00PM - 9:00PM


September 20th Location: 

Holiday Inn Express & Suites (Event Room)

125 W Airtex Blvd., Houston, TX 77090

8:30AM - 12:00PM

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing