Women Physicians Brunch

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All ticket sales support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
This ticket is for physician members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
This ticket is for physicians who are not members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
This ticket is for non-physicians.
All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
This reserved table for 8 is available exclusively for organizations and physician groups.
All ticket sales directly support the Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.
This supporter level includes:
Event Engagement:
Recognition & Marketing:
This supporter level includes:
Event Engagement:
Recognition & Marketing:
This supporter level includes:
Event Engagement:
Recognition & Marketing:
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