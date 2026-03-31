Medical Society of the County of Erie

Hosted by

Medical Society of the County of Erie

About this event

Women Physicians Brunch

977 Delaware Ave

Buffalo, NY 14209, USA

Medical Students
$20

All ticket sales support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Residents & Fellows
$55

All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Physician Member
$125

This ticket is for physician members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.


All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Physician Non-Member
$150

This ticket is for physicians who are not members of the Medical Society of the County of Erie.


All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Non-Physicians
$125

This ticket is for non-physicians.


All ticket sales directly support our Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Table of 8
$950

This reserved table for 8 is available exclusively for organizations and physician groups.


All ticket sales directly support the Women Physician Advancement Initiative through the Medical Society of the County of Erie.

Leading Supporter
$5,000

This supporter level includes:


Event Engagement:

  • Pre-event attendee list
  • 8 event tickets (one table)
  • Priority table placement

Recognition & Marketing:

  • Special recognition during the program, positioned among our lead supporters
  • Logo placement in event communications and on print and electronic marketing assets
  • A dedicated pre-event communication to our members highlighting the supporter's investment in women physicians and the future of the field
  • A dedicated social media post
Health Champion Supporter
$3,000

This supporter level includes:


Event Engagement:

  • Pre-event attendee list
  • 8 event tickets (one table)

Recognition & Marketing:

  • Logo placement in event communications and on print and electronic marketing assets
  • Verbal recognition during the program
  • Dedicated social media post
Program Supporter
$1,500

This supporter level includes:

Event Engagement:

  • 8 event tickets (one table)

Recognition & Marketing:

  • Logo placement in event communications and on print and electronic marketing assets
  • Verbal recognition during the program

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