Women Soar Higher's Annual Event @ Cabrillo Pavilion

Hosted by
About this event
Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Please register early, as the venue capacity is limited to 150 attendees. In case of financial hardship, you can enter WSH as a discount code at checkout to receive a subsidized ticket. Please note that there are limited availabilities for subsidized tickets, we appreciate your understanding in keeping those for those who need them.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!