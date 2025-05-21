Women Soar Higher Inc

Hosted by

Women Soar Higher Inc

About this event

Women Soar Higher's Annual Event @ Cabrillo Pavilion

1118 E Cabrillo Blvd

Santa Barbara, CA 93103, USA

General Admission Ticket
$15

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. Please register early, as the venue capacity is limited to 150 attendees. In case of financial hardship, you can enter WSH as a discount code at checkout to receive a subsidized ticket. Please note that there are limited availabilities for subsidized tickets, we appreciate your understanding in keeping those for those who need them.

General Admission (Students)
$13.50
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