Women Talk Construction Memberships

$5,000 | 2 tickets | 1 mention on WTC social | 2 recorded ad spots on WTC podcast | Speak up to 5 minutes at event opening | 1 mention in monthly newsletter | 1 mention in the members' newsletter | Placed on the Supporters section for 12 months with link to website | Access to list of attendees (only approved to show info)

$5,000 | 2 tickets | 1 mention on WTC social | 2 recorded ad spots on WTC podcast | Speak up to 5 minutes at event opening | 1 mention in monthly newsletter | 1 mention in the members' newsletter | Placed on the Supporters section for 12 months with link to website | Access to list of attendees (only approved to show info)

More details...