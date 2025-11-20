Valid for one year
Your membership is more than a donation—it’s a commitment to helping families thrive. With your annual contribution, Women United members fund life-changing programs, lead volunteer efforts, and join a community of women using their voice, influence, and compassion to move our region forward.
During years 1 & 2 of the Step-Up Program, you will be able to volunteer with our members and join subcommittees for direct involvement in the planning and execution of events and volunteer opportunities.
In year 3 and/or once you become a Gottileb Society or Tocqueville Society member, you will also be invited to additional social networking events, community events, receive a VIP pass to Jambalaya Jam, and become eligible to sit on the Executive Committee.
