Women United

Women United Membership
$1,000

Valid for one year

Your membership is more than a donation—it’s a commitment to helping families thrive. With your annual contribution, Women United members fund life-changing programs, lead volunteer efforts, and join a community of women using their voice, influence, and compassion to move our region forward.

Step Up - YEAR 1 (monthly)
$42

Renews monthly

During years 1 & 2 of the Step-Up Program, you will be able to volunteer with our members and join subcommittees for direct involvement in the planning and execution of events and volunteer opportunities.

Step Up - YEAR 1 (annual)
$500

Valid for one year

Step Up - YEAR 2 (monthly)
$62.50

Renews monthly

Step Up - YEAR 2 (annual)
$750

Valid for one year

Step Up - YEAR 3 (monthly)
$83.50

Renews monthly

In year 3 and/or once you become a Gottileb Society or Tocqueville Society member, you will also be invited to additional social networking events, community events, receive a VIP pass to Jambalaya Jam, and become eligible to sit on the Executive Committee.

Step Up - YEAR 3 (annual)
$1,000

Valid for one year

