Women United Tea Party Auction

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Starting bid
Donated by In the Dining Room, Danielle Lord
$10 minimum bid increment.
Darling, this is not just tea. This is a whole afternoon pretending you live in a Jane Austen novel with a Bridgerton soundtrack.
This beautiful English Tea Basket includes a custom three-tier tray made with vintage china tea plates, two vintage Haviland teacups and saucers, and a classic tea book from the editor of Victoria Magazine, Having Tea.
And because no proper tea moment is complete without the treats, you’ll also enjoy limited-edition Bridgerton Sophie Rose Geranium White Tea from Republic of Tea, soft vintage linen with an H monogram, rose-shaped sugar cubes, scone mix, jam, clotted cream, and classic Mr. Kipling tea desserts direct from England.
Starting bid
Donated by Yelda Bryant, Women United Founding Member
$10 minimum bid increment.
This basket says: “Come sit down. Stay awhile. Tell me everything.”
Rich flavors. Beautiful details. The kind of tea experience where one cup somehow turns into three hours of conversation.
The Turkish Tea Basket brings warmth, hospitality, and a little bit of luxury into your home with traditional Turkish tea essentials designed for slow moments and good company.
Perfect for the woman who loves deep conversations, beautiful rituals, cozy hosting, and a table that always has snacks on it.
Bid on this one if your love language is “I already put the kettle on.” ☕
Starting bid
Donated by: NOWVI
$10 minimum bid increment.
This basket feels like peace. Quiet luxury. Main character energy without needing to announce it.
The Japanese Tea Basket is a full exhale. Thoughtfully curated for slow mornings, soft lighting, deep breaths, and the kind of calm we keep saying we’re going to prioritize.
Beautiful teas, intentional details, and a tea experience that makes you want to cancel your plans, put your phone on silent, and romanticize your life a little.
Bid on this one if you love beautiful rituals, clean aesthetics, tiny beautiful things, and pretending your kitchen is suddenly a luxury ryokan in Kyoto. 🍵
Starting bid
Donated by Jacqueline Justice, Women United Founding Member
$10 minimum bid increment.
For the women who say “don’t talk to me until coffee” and mean it with their whole chest. ☕😂
This cozy little dream includes two bags of OuterDark coffee, two mugs, flavored syrups for your at-home barista era, delicious treats, and The Little Book for Coffee Lovers.
Basically? Everything you need for slow mornings, caffeinated survival, fake productivity, real productivity, or sitting dramatically by the window thinking about your life.
Bid on this one if coffee feels less like a beverage and more like emotional support.
Starting bid
Donated by: Cynarah Alcantara
Rich flavors. Beautiful details. The kind of tea experience where one cup somehow turns into three hours of conversation.
This basket will transport you into another world filled with spices, comfort, and calm. Enjoy a beautiful afternoon with a friend or two, drinking chai and relaxing.
Perfect for the woman who loves deep conversations, beautiful rituals, cozy hosting, and a table that always has a steaming cup of tea on it.
Starting bid
Donated by El Gaucho and Bari Berry, Women United Founding Member
$10 minimum bid increment.
For the kind of night that deserves a dress, a reservation, and someone reaching for your hand across the table.
Enjoy an intimate evening at El Gaucho with a $250 gift card for fine dining, beautiful service, candlelit conversation, and a meal that invites you to slow all the way down.
This package also includes a bottle of Quilceda Creek 2016 Columbia Valley Red, a premier Washington wine valued at $120.
Bid on this for the romance, the wine, the eye contact, and the reminder that love deserves a beautiful table.
And listen, if romance is not on the menu, take your best friend. If Mother’s Day is on your mind, take your mom. Either way, somebody you love is getting told, “Order whatever you want.”
Starting bid
Donated by Calm.By Deisgn, Kisha Cody, and Jan Morgan
$10 minimum bid increment
For the woman who keeps saying, “I need to get my life together,” but would very much like someone fabulous to help.
Freshen up your space with a one-room organizing session from Calm. by Design, led by a certified home organizer who helps create more than just order. She helps create calm, peace, and a space that feels easier to breathe in.
On Saturday, take home a beautiful floral arrangement in a vintage vase because your house deserves beauty - even in the chaos.
This is part reset, part treat-yourself moment, part “wait, I can actually see my countertop again?”
Bid on this if you’re ready for one room, one deep breath, and a little more calm in your life.
Starting bid
Donated by Korsmo Construction and United Way of Pierce County
$10 minimum bid increment
For the person who is ready to stop saying “we should do something this summer” and actually do something.
This package brings all the easy summer joy: 4 Rainiers Summit Club tickets and parking pass, a United Way branded waterproof picnic blanket, and an insulated tote ready for snacks, drinks, sunscreen, and whatever else makes you feel prepared and slightly superior.
It’s baseball, sunshine, fresh air, and a reason to gather your people without overthinking the group chat.
Bid on this if your summer needs a fun little jumpstart and you believe the best memories usually involve good seats, good snacks, and somebody saying, “Wait, we should do this more often.”
Starting bid
Donated by Mane Photography and La Bella Salon
$10 minimum bid increment
This is not a quick little photo shoot. This is a full “somebody’s about to frame these photos” experience. ✨
Enjoy a luxury photography session with Mane Photography paired with a $250 gift certificate to La Bella Salon so you can show up fully polished, soft, radiant, confident, and unforgettable.
This is for the woman who deserves beautiful photos of herself outside of weddings, birthdays, or waiting for a special occasion. The occasion is: you are here now.
Come get glammed up. Put on the dress. Fix the hair. Hold the gaze a little longer. Let yourself be seen beautifully.
Bid on this if you are ready for the kind of photos that make people stop scrolling and say, “WOW.”
Starting bid
Donated by Evie’s Culinary Creations & Experiences and Bari Berry
$50 minimum bid increment
This is the kind of dinner people talk about for months after.
An exclusive five-course private chef experience for eight guests featuring globally inspired cuisine with rich African essence, curated for a night that feels intimate, luxurious, and unforgettable from the first pour to the last bite.
Picture this:
The candles are lit.
The wine is flowing.
The table is stunning.
Your guests are suddenly speaking softer because the food is THAT good.
This experience includes:
✨ A personalized menu consultation
✨ Five-course plated dinner for 8 guests
✨ Elegant tablescape styling
✨ On-site chef service
✨ Elevated in-home dining experience
✨ SIX bottles of wine paired with your dinner
Estimated value: $1,550
Honestly? This is less “dinner party” and more “we might be better than everybody else for one night.” 😂🍷
Bid on this if you love beautiful hosting, unforgettable food, luxury experiences, and hearing your friends say, “Wait…you pulled THIS off at home?”
Includes 6 bottles of wine to pair with your dinner.
Estimated Value: $1,550
Terms & Conditions apply. Valid through May 7, 2027.
www.eviesculinary.com
Donated by: Evie's Culinary Creations & Experiences, Bari Berry
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