Women United Tea Party Auction

Donated by In the Dining Room, Danielle Lord

$10 minimum bid increment.





Darling, this is not just tea. This is a whole afternoon pretending you live in a Jane Austen novel with a Bridgerton soundtrack.

This beautiful English Tea Basket includes a custom three-tier tray made with vintage china tea plates, two vintage Haviland teacups and saucers, and a classic tea book from the editor of Victoria Magazine, Having Tea.

And because no proper tea moment is complete without the treats, you’ll also enjoy limited-edition Bridgerton Sophie Rose Geranium White Tea from Republic of Tea, soft vintage linen with an H monogram, rose-shaped sugar cubes, scone mix, jam, clotted cream, and classic Mr. Kipling tea desserts direct from England.