Women United Tribute Awards Sponsorship Opportunities

*Women United Tribute Award Breakfast presented by… “Your Name Here”
*All media, all advertising, all inclusive as a presenting sponsor
*Special recognition at Award Ceremony
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*One complimentary corporate table (seats 8)
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on all newspaper, radio and TV ads
*Women United Tribute Award Breakfast presented by… “Your Name Here”
*All media, all advertising, all inclusive as a presenting sponsor
*Special recognition at Award Ceremony
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*One complimentary corporate table (seats 8)
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on all newspaper, radio and TV ads
Diamond Sponsor
$1,000
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*Four complimentary tickets to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on newspaper, radio and TV ads
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*Four complimentary tickets to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on newspaper, radio and TV ads
Gold Sponsor
$500
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*Two complimentary tickets to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on newspaper, radio and TV ads
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*Two complimentary tickets to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Name recognition on newspaper, radio and TV ads
Silver Sponsor
$250
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*One complimentary ticket to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
*Recognition in United Way printed program & event signage
*One complimentary ticket to the breakfast
*Logo on all event marketing materials, including social media and website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!