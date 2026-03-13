Hosted by

United Way Of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties

About this event

Sales closed

Women United's Power of the Purse Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1 University Ave, Bourbonnais, IL 60914, USA

Item #1: Coach Tote + $250 Photography Session item
Item #1: Coach Tote + $250 Photography Session
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish Coach tote bag paired with a $250 gift certificate toward photography services with Angie Kanak Photography, perfect for capturing life’s special moments.

Value: $400
Donated by Representative Jackie Haas & Angie Kanak Photography.

Item #2: Kate Spade Crossbody + Bradley House Tour item
Item #2: Kate Spade Crossbody + Bradley House Tour
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a chic Kate Spade crossbody bag paired with four reserved tour tickets to Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, perfect for a stylish day out and a unique local experience.

Value: $200
Donated by Representative Jackie Haas & B. Harley Bradley House.

Item #3: Anne Klein Bag + Self-Care Essentials item
Item #3: Anne Klein Bag + Self-Care Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish Anne Klein handbag filled with must-have self-care items, including a silk heatless hair curler, wellness care capsules, accessories, and everyday beauty essentials—perfect for a little treat-yourself moment.

Value: $150

Item #4: Anne Klein Bag + Beauty Essentials item
Item #4: Anne Klein Bag + Beauty Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a chic Anne Klein handbag filled with everyday beauty must-haves, including lip gloss, makeup brushes, hair accessories, and on-the-go essentials, perfect for a polished look anytime.

Value: $125

Item #5: Luxury Hair Care Bundle + Women United Tote item
Item #5: Luxury Hair Care Bundle + Women United Tote
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a premium hair care set featuring Amika The Wizard Detangling PrimerAmika Fluxus Touchable HairsprayWOW Dream Coat Supernatural SprayJoico K-PAK ReconstructorJoico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector, and Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, all paired with a Women United tote.

Value: $180
Donated by Carissa Kay Beauty.

Item #6: Kate Spade Tote Gift Set item
Item #6: Kate Spade Tote Gift Set
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful gift set featuring a Kate Spade tote & wallet, plus a thoughtful collection including a devotional journal, garden journal, bath & body gel, travel tumbler, wooden coasters, summer earrings, notepad, and sunglasses.

Value: $350
Donated by Cindy DeGroot & Ann Harris.

Item #7: Symphony Night Out + Accessories item
Item #7: Symphony Night Out + Accessories
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a music-inspired set featuring 2 concert tickets to the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra 2026/27 season, paired with a stylish music-themed handbag, matching clutch, scarf, and jewelry.

Value: $200
Donated by Jan Glazar & Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Item #8: Calvin Klein Bag + Spa Facial item
Item #8: Calvin Klein Bag + Spa Facial
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a chic Calvin Klein handbag paired with a relaxing facial at Gretchen’s Comfort Zone—the perfect self-care experience to refresh and recharge.

Value: $200
Donated by Gretchen DeMarah.

Item #9: Kate Spade Summer Essentials item
Item #9: Kate Spade Summer Essentials item
Item #9: Kate Spade Summer Essentials
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a Kate Spade crossbody bag paired with summer must-haves, including a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card, EOS lip repair, Neutrogena SPF 70 sunscreen, mulberry silk scarf, satin scrunchies, and blue tortoise sunglasses.

Value: $330
Donated by FASTSIGNS of Kankakee.

Item #10: Michael Kors Tote + Local Gift Cards item
Item #10: Michael Kors Tote + Local Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish Michael Kors tote paired with local favorites, including a $20 gift card to Kankakee County Makers Mart, $20 to Essential Smoothies, a $20 voucher for Rubber Rose Books & Printing, and a $20 gift card to Awaken Café, plus dried florals from Flat Rock Farm Co.

Value: $250
Donated by CSL Green Team – Women Power Earth Day of Action.

Item #11: Golf Outing + Michael Kors Bag item
Item #11: Golf Outing + Michael Kors Bag
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a four-person round of golf with carts at Kankakee Country Club, paired with a stylish Michael Kors handbag and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, perfect for a day on the course.

Value: $800
Donated by Kankakee Country Club.

Item #12: Leadership Workshop + Anne Klein Tote item
Item #12: Leadership Workshop + Anne Klein Tote
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a personalized leadership workshop experience (valued at $500) , paired with a stylish Anne Klein tote, matching pouch, Women United notebook, and travel mug, perfect for personal growth and everyday use.

Value: $650
Donated by Amy Carmack.

Item #13: Kate Spade Tote item
Item #13: Kate Spade Tote
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful Kate Spade tote, perfect for everyday style, work, or travel.

Value: $200
Donated by Tami Legacy.

Item #14: Tote + Jewelry & Starbucks Set item
Item #14: Tote + Jewelry & Starbucks Set
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a $25 Starbucks gift card, insulated Starbucks water bottle, and a beautiful handmade jewelry set, perfect for everyday style and a little treat-yourself moment.

Value: $175
Donated by Uplifted Care.

Item #15: Kate Spade Bag + Garden Gift Cards item
Item #15: Kate Spade Bag + Garden Gift Cards
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a chic Kate Spade handbag paired with a $50 gift card to Sunrise Greenhouse and a $50 gift certificate to Thornton’s, perfect for spring shopping and local finds.

Value: $200
Donated by Tracey Noe-Slach.

Item #16: Cubs Game Night + Crossbody item
Item #16: Cubs Game Night + Crossbody
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy 2 tickets to see the Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field (June 7th @ 7:20 PM), paired with a stylish Cubs crossbody bag, perfect for a fun night at the ballpark.

Value: $400
Donated by Clove Alliance.

Item #17: Tote + $100 Visa Gift Card item
Item #17: Tote + $100 Visa Gift Card
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a $100 Visa gift card, perfect for shopping, travel, or treating yourself.

Value: $175
Donated by Suzie Bell.

Item #18: Fitness Premier Membership + Wellness Set item
Item #18: Fitness Premier Membership + Wellness Set
$60

Starting bid

Kickstart your wellness journey with 3 months of Fitness Premier membership, plus a 1-month FitWave experience. Includes a gym bag, shaker bottle, earbuds, and wellness essentials.

Value: $350
Donated by Fitness Premier.

Item #19: Tattoo Package + Artisan Jewelry item
Item #19: Tattoo Package + Artisan Jewelry
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a $400 tattoo gift certificate from Sarah Jane (Art & Soul Tattoo Studio), plus a curated set including a book, stickers, pins, keychain, and car freshener. Also includes handmade jewelry from The Raven’s House.

Value: $550
Donated by Sarah Jane & The Raven’s House.

Item #20: Tote + Beauty & Treat Set item
Item #20: Tote + Beauty & Treat Set
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a Milk Shake haircare set, sweet treats, and salon goodies, perfect for a little self-care and indulgence.

Value: $200
Donated by Rustic Roots.

Item #21: Wealth & Wisdom Set + $50 Gift Card item
Item #21: Wealth & Wisdom Set + $50 Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your financial future with a curated set of books, a stylish Nine West bag, and a $50 Brickstone gift card, perfect for learning, growth, and a night out.

Value: $250
Donated by Rooted Wealth Advisors.

Item #22: Kate Spade Satchel item
Item #22: Kate Spade Satchel
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful gently used Kate Spade satchel in a soft blush tone, perfect for everyday elegance, work, or travel.

Value: $250
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team (Tami Galbreath).

Item #23: Kate Spade Reversible Tote item
Item #23: Kate Spade Reversible Tote item
Item #23: Kate Spade Reversible Tote
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a versatile Kate Spade reversible tote, two looks in one with a floral print on one side and a chic solid on the other, perfect for everyday style.

Value: $250
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team (Tami Galbreath).

Item #24: Kate Spade Crossbody item
Item #24: Kate Spade Crossbody
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a gently used Kate Spade crossbody in a soft neutral tone, perfect for everyday wear.

Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.

Item #25: Michael Kors Crossbody item
Item #25: Michael Kors Crossbody
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a gently used Michael Kors crossbody with gold chain detailing, perfect for day or night.

Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.

Item #26: Coach Crossbody item
Item #26: Coach Crossbody
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a gently used Coach crossbody in a bold statement color, perfect for adding a pop to any outfit.

Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.

Item #27: Brown Suede Tote item
Item #27: Brown Suede Tote
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a brown House of Harlow suede tote with leather straps and gold hardware, perfect for everyday style.

Value: $125
Donated anonymously.

Item #28: Kate Spade Shoulder Bag item
Item #28: Kate Spade Shoulder Bag
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a Kate Spade shoulder bag in classic black, perfect for everyday wear or work.

Value: $200
Donated anonymously.

Item #29: Coach Shoulder Bag + Wallet item
Item #29: Coach Shoulder Bag + Wallet
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a gently used Coach shoulder bag paired with a matching wallet, perfect for everyday style.

Value: $175
Donated anonymously.

Item #30: Coach Shoulder Bag + Cardholder item
Item #30: Coach Shoulder Bag + Cardholder item
Item #30: Coach Shoulder Bag + Cardholder
$60

Starting bid

Coach shoulder bag in a beautiful blue tone with matching cardholder, perfect for a polished look.

Value: $200
Donated anonymously.

Item #31: Michael Kors Tote item
Item #31: Michael Kors Tote
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a Michael Kors tote in signature print with leather trim, perfect for work or travel.

Value: $200
Donated anonymously.

Item #32: Downtown Kankakee Wellness Bundle 👜✨ item
Item #32: Downtown Kankakee Wellness Bundle 👜✨
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish bag filled with the ultimate self-care experience, all from small businesses in downtown Kankakee:
• (2) $25 gift cards to Lush Vine
• $45 gift card to Rigo’s Place
• 3 class passes to The Om Well Collective (valued at $45)
• 1-hour massage by Melanie Martell-McCoin (valued at $100)
• 1-hour yoga session (1:1 or small group) with Yoga with Cilla (valued at $75)

Value: $370
Bag donated by Tami Galbreath
Gift cards and services donated by Lush Vine, Rigo’s Place, The Om Well Collective, Melanie Martell-McCoin, and Yoga with Cilla

Item #33: Michael Kors Mini Satchel item
Item #33: Michael Kors Mini Satchel
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a new Michael Kors mini satchel in a beautiful blue tone, perfect for everyday essentials with a polished look.

Value: $175
Donated anonymously.

Item #34: Michael Kors Crossbody item
Item #34: Michael Kors Crossbody
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a new Michael Kors crossbody in a bold red signature print, perfect for a fun pop of color day or night.

Value: $125
Donated anonymously.

Item #35: Cubs Wristlet + Gift Cards item
Item #35: Cubs Wristlet + Gift Cards item
Item #35: Cubs Wristlet + Gift Cards
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Chicago Cubs wristlet wallet paired with:
• $25 gift card to Connect Roasters
• $25 gift card to Lush Vine

Perfect for a night out in downtown Kankakee or game day essentials.

Value: $75
Donated by Tami Galbreath

Item #36: Book Lover Bundle item
Item #36: Book Lover Bundle item
Item #36: Book Lover Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a stylish tote with a matching wallet and a curated collection of inspiring reads, perfect for any book lover.

Value: $150
Donated by Sarah Powers

Item #37: Self-Care Tote Bundle item
Item #37: Self-Care Tote Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a clear tote filled with cozy and fun essentials, including Yankee Candle set, games, and more, perfect for a relaxing night in.

Value: $120
Donated by Mu Zeta Sigma Chapter, Kankakee Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Item #38 : American Flag-Themed Handbag Set item
Item #38 : American Flag-Themed Handbag Set
$50

Starting bid

Make a bold statement with this patriotic handbag set, featuring an American flag design and coordinating accessories. Perfect for showing your pride in style!

Donated by: Kankakee County Republican Women

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