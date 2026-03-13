Women United's Power of the Purse Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish Coach tote bag paired with a $250 gift certificate toward photography services with Angie Kanak Photography, perfect for capturing life’s special moments.
Value: $400
Donated by Representative Jackie Haas & Angie Kanak Photography.
Starting bid
Enjoy a chic Kate Spade crossbody bag paired with four reserved tour tickets to Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House, perfect for a stylish day out and a unique local experience.
Value: $200
Donated by Representative Jackie Haas & B. Harley Bradley House.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish Anne Klein handbag filled with must-have self-care items, including a silk heatless hair curler, wellness care capsules, accessories, and everyday beauty essentials—perfect for a little treat-yourself moment.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a chic Anne Klein handbag filled with everyday beauty must-haves, including lip gloss, makeup brushes, hair accessories, and on-the-go essentials, perfect for a polished look anytime.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a premium hair care set featuring Amika The Wizard Detangling Primer, Amika Fluxus Touchable Hairspray, WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, Joico K-PAK Reconstructor, Joico Heat Hero Glossing Thermal Protector, and Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, all paired with a Women United tote.
Value: $180
Donated by Carissa Kay Beauty.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful gift set featuring a Kate Spade tote & wallet, plus a thoughtful collection including a devotional journal, garden journal, bath & body gel, travel tumbler, wooden coasters, summer earrings, notepad, and sunglasses.
Value: $350
Donated by Cindy DeGroot & Ann Harris.
Starting bid
Enjoy a music-inspired set featuring 2 concert tickets to the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra 2026/27 season, paired with a stylish music-themed handbag, matching clutch, scarf, and jewelry.
Value: $200
Donated by Jan Glazar & Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.
Starting bid
Enjoy a chic Calvin Klein handbag paired with a relaxing facial at Gretchen’s Comfort Zone—the perfect self-care experience to refresh and recharge.
Value: $200
Donated by Gretchen DeMarah.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Kate Spade crossbody bag paired with summer must-haves, including a $25 Bath & Body Works gift card, EOS lip repair, Neutrogena SPF 70 sunscreen, mulberry silk scarf, satin scrunchies, and blue tortoise sunglasses.
Value: $330
Donated by FASTSIGNS of Kankakee.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish Michael Kors tote paired with local favorites, including a $20 gift card to Kankakee County Makers Mart, $20 to Essential Smoothies, a $20 voucher for Rubber Rose Books & Printing, and a $20 gift card to Awaken Café, plus dried florals from Flat Rock Farm Co.
Value: $250
Donated by CSL Green Team – Women Power Earth Day of Action.
Starting bid
Enjoy a four-person round of golf with carts at Kankakee Country Club, paired with a stylish Michael Kors handbag and Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, perfect for a day on the course.
Value: $800
Donated by Kankakee Country Club.
Starting bid
Enjoy a personalized leadership workshop experience (valued at $500) , paired with a stylish Anne Klein tote, matching pouch, Women United notebook, and travel mug, perfect for personal growth and everyday use.
Value: $650
Donated by Amy Carmack.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful Kate Spade tote, perfect for everyday style, work, or travel.
Value: $200
Donated by Tami Legacy.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a $25 Starbucks gift card, insulated Starbucks water bottle, and a beautiful handmade jewelry set, perfect for everyday style and a little treat-yourself moment.
Value: $175
Donated by Uplifted Care.
Starting bid
Enjoy a chic Kate Spade handbag paired with a $50 gift card to Sunrise Greenhouse and a $50 gift certificate to Thornton’s, perfect for spring shopping and local finds.
Value: $200
Donated by Tracey Noe-Slach.
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 tickets to see the Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field (June 7th @ 7:20 PM), paired with a stylish Cubs crossbody bag, perfect for a fun night at the ballpark.
Value: $400
Donated by Clove Alliance.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a $100 Visa gift card, perfect for shopping, travel, or treating yourself.
Value: $175
Donated by Suzie Bell.
Starting bid
Kickstart your wellness journey with 3 months of Fitness Premier membership, plus a 1-month FitWave experience. Includes a gym bag, shaker bottle, earbuds, and wellness essentials.
Value: $350
Donated by Fitness Premier.
Starting bid
Enjoy a $400 tattoo gift certificate from Sarah Jane (Art & Soul Tattoo Studio), plus a curated set including a book, stickers, pins, keychain, and car freshener. Also includes handmade jewelry from The Raven’s House.
Value: $550
Donated by Sarah Jane & The Raven’s House.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish tote paired with a Milk Shake haircare set, sweet treats, and salon goodies, perfect for a little self-care and indulgence.
Value: $200
Donated by Rustic Roots.
Starting bid
Elevate your financial future with a curated set of books, a stylish Nine West bag, and a $50 Brickstone gift card, perfect for learning, growth, and a night out.
Value: $250
Donated by Rooted Wealth Advisors.
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful gently used Kate Spade satchel in a soft blush tone, perfect for everyday elegance, work, or travel.
Value: $250
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team (Tami Galbreath).
Starting bid
Enjoy a versatile Kate Spade reversible tote, two looks in one with a floral print on one side and a chic solid on the other, perfect for everyday style.
Value: $250
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team (Tami Galbreath).
Starting bid
Enjoy a gently used Kate Spade crossbody in a soft neutral tone, perfect for everyday wear.
Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gently used Michael Kors crossbody with gold chain detailing, perfect for day or night.
Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gently used Coach crossbody in a bold statement color, perfect for adding a pop to any outfit.
Value: $125
Donated through a Thrivent Action Team.
Starting bid
Enjoy a brown House of Harlow suede tote with leather straps and gold hardware, perfect for everyday style.
Value: $125
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Kate Spade shoulder bag in classic black, perfect for everyday wear or work.
Value: $200
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gently used Coach shoulder bag paired with a matching wallet, perfect for everyday style.
Value: $175
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Coach shoulder bag in a beautiful blue tone with matching cardholder, perfect for a polished look.
Value: $200
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Michael Kors tote in signature print with leather trim, perfect for work or travel.
Value: $200
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish bag filled with the ultimate self-care experience, all from small businesses in downtown Kankakee:
• (2) $25 gift cards to Lush Vine
• $45 gift card to Rigo’s Place
• 3 class passes to The Om Well Collective (valued at $45)
• 1-hour massage by Melanie Martell-McCoin (valued at $100)
• 1-hour yoga session (1:1 or small group) with Yoga with Cilla (valued at $75)
Value: $370
Bag donated by Tami Galbreath
Gift cards and services donated by Lush Vine, Rigo’s Place, The Om Well Collective, Melanie Martell-McCoin, and Yoga with Cilla
Starting bid
Enjoy a new Michael Kors mini satchel in a beautiful blue tone, perfect for everyday essentials with a polished look.
Value: $175
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a new Michael Kors crossbody in a bold red signature print, perfect for a fun pop of color day or night.
Value: $125
Donated anonymously.
Starting bid
Enjoy a Chicago Cubs wristlet wallet paired with:
• $25 gift card to Connect Roasters
• $25 gift card to Lush Vine
Perfect for a night out in downtown Kankakee or game day essentials.
Value: $75
Donated by Tami Galbreath
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish tote with a matching wallet and a curated collection of inspiring reads, perfect for any book lover.
Value: $150
Donated by Sarah Powers
Starting bid
Enjoy a clear tote filled with cozy and fun essentials, including Yankee Candle set, games, and more, perfect for a relaxing night in.
Value: $120
Donated by Mu Zeta Sigma Chapter, Kankakee Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Starting bid
Make a bold statement with this patriotic handbag set, featuring an American flag design and coordinating accessories. Perfect for showing your pride in style!
Donated by: Kankakee County Republican Women
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