Women United's Power of the Purse Silent Auction

Enjoy a stylish Michael Kors tote paired with local favorites, including a $20 gift card to Kankakee County Makers Mart, $20 to Essential Smoothies, a $20 voucher for Rubber Rose Books & Printing, and a $20 gift card to Awaken Café, plus dried florals from Flat Rock Farm Co.

Value: $250

Donated by CSL Green Team – Women Power Earth Day of Action.