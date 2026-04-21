Women Veteran Recognition Dinner

Hope4Veterans Presents: SHE SERVED – Women Veterans Recognition Luncheon

📅 May 15, 2026

🕕 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 St. Johns River State College – Viking Center 2990 college ave st augustine

St. Johns County, Florida

Hope4Veterans proudly presents an unforgettable evening honoring 20 extraordinary women veterans, who will be featured in the She Served Initiatives Magazine.

This special event is dedicated to Honor. Empower. Recognize (HER) — celebrating the strength, resilience, and stories of military women.

Special Program Feature: “Voices for Her Story”

Prior to this event, Hope4Veterans launched a powerful pilot program called Voices for Her Story, bringing together women veterans and teenage female youth to connect through storytelling and creative art.

During the evening, guests will experience:

A showcase of storytelling and artwork created through the program

A special presentation from Laquita Mack , sharing her story of strength and how generational influence shaped her life journey

A creative story written by teen female youth , and read aloud by a women veteran

FREE Luncheon

🍽️ This event is FREE to attend

Dinner will be served by Chef Eric.

Attire & Photoshoot

👗 Women Veterans Attire: Formal Dress (gown or suit preferred)

This evening includes a photoshoot and runway-style individual recognition photo.

Registration Required

🎟️ Space is limited to 60 guests.

Military women are encouraged to bring a friend or family member for support.

Please register through Zeffy to reserve your seat.

Hotel Accommodations (Optional)

🏨 Home2 Suites by Hilton

Outlet Blvd, St. Augustine, FL

(Conveniently located off SR-16 and I-95).