About the memberships

Women Veterans Of America Chapter 53 Memberships 2026

Women Veterans of America Ch 53
$30

Valid until March 9, 2027

Annual dues to maintain the member in good standing in the chapter. Dues date is the month and day of membership enrollment.

Annual plus veteran assistance donation
$35

Valid until March 9, 2027

Annual dues to maintain the member in good standing in the chapter. Dues date is the month and day of membership enrollment. This is the $30 basic membership plus the $5 veteran assistance donation.

Annual plus banquet donation
$40

Valid until March 9, 2027

Annual dues to maintain the member in good standing in the chapter. Dues date is the month and day of membership enrollment. This is the basic membership plus $10 Women's Banquet donation.

