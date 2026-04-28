Women Veterans Recognition Week Sponsorships

About this event
Featured Sponsor Recognition Package: Enjoy the opportunity to join our team for TV and radio interviews. Receive a featured table display at all events and recognition across all written and verbal communications, including a thank you during the opening and closing of each event. Your company logo will be prominently displayed on all promotional items and printed materials. This package also includes two full-page ads in the gala and summit booklet, the opportunity to speak from the podium at both the conference and gala (opening and closing), a commemorative plaque recognizing your contribution, and eight tickets (two tables) to the gala on June 13, 2026.
Platinum Sponsor Recognition Package: Receive recognition across all written and verbal advertising, along with a thank you during the opening and closing of each event. Your company logo will be prominently featured on all promotional items and printed materials. This package includes a full-page ad in the gala and summit booklet, a complimentary vendor table at the conference, and the opportunity to speak from the podium at both the conference and gala. You will also receive a commemorative plaque recognizing your contribution and eight tickets (one table) to the gala on June 13, 2026.
Gold Sponsor Recognition Package: Receive a thank you during the opening and closing of all events, with your company logo prominently displayed on all promotional items and printed materials. This package includes a half-page ad in the gala booklet, a five-minute opportunity to speak from the podium at the gala, a certificate recognizing your contribution, and four tickets to the gala on June 13, 2026.
Silver Sponsor Recognition Package: Receive a thank you during the opening and closing of the gala, with your company logo prominently displayed on all promotional items and printed materials. This package includes a quarter-page ad in the gala booklet, a certificate recognizing your contribution, and two seats at a sponsored table for the gala on June 13, 2026. The remaining six seats at your table will be reserved for our special veteran guests.
Table reserved for your company or group, including 8 seats.
Honorary Empty Seat for a Fallen Woman Veteran: Sponsor a deeply meaningful tribute in honor of a woman veteran who has passed. This recognition includes a designated empty seat at the memorial table, symbolizing their lasting presence and sacrifice. A personalized placard will be displayed in their honor, offering a powerful moment of remembrance and gratitude during the gala.
Full-Page Ad Placement: Showcase your organization with a prominent full-page advertisement featured in the 8.5" x 11" folded program booklet. This premium placement offers maximum visibility and direct engagement with gala attendees, ensuring your message, brand, or tribute stands out throughout the event.
Half-Page Ad Placement: Feature your organization with a prominent half-page advertisement in the 8.5" x 11" folded program booklet. This placement provides strong visibility and meaningful engagement with gala attendees, ensuring your message, brand, or tribute is clearly seen and remembered throughout the event.
Quarter-Page Ad Placement: Include your organization in the 8.5" x 11" folded program booklet with a quarter-page advertisement. This placement offers a meaningful presence and consistent brand recognition, helping ensure your message is seen and appreciated by event attendees throughout the gala.
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