Women Veterans Recognition Week Sponsorships

Featured Sponsor Recognition Package: Enjoy the opportunity to join our team for TV and radio interviews. Receive a featured table display at all events and recognition across all written and verbal communications, including a thank you during the opening and closing of each event. Your company logo will be prominently displayed on all promotional items and printed materials. This package also includes two full-page ads in the gala and summit booklet, the opportunity to speak from the podium at both the conference and gala (opening and closing), a commemorative plaque recognizing your contribution, and eight tickets (two tables) to the gala on June 13, 2026.