Outdoornista

Hosted by

Outdoornista

About this event

Las Vegas Women Veterans Stand Down – Vendor Registration. Register here to reserve a vendor table: Your registration is not complete until payment is submitted and approved, if applicable.

Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1213 1601 E. Washington Ave.

Las Vegas, NV

Local, State & Federal Agencies – FREE
Free

Local, State, Government and VA resource partners are invited to participate at no cost.

Includes one table and two chairs.

Must provide direct services or resources to Veterans.


Veteran Service Organizations – FREE
Free

For accredited Veteran Service Organizations providing direct support to Veterans.

Includes one table and two chairs.

Must offer services, benefits assistance, or resources to Veterans.


Nonprofit Vendor – $25
$25

For nonprofit organizations providing services, programs, or community support.

Includes one table and two chairs.

Must align with the mission of supporting Veterans and the community.


For-Profit Vendor – $50
$50

For businesses selling products or services.

Includes one table and two chairs.


Sponsor Table (Premium Placement) – $150
$150

Premium vendor placement with enhanced visibility.

Includes one table and two chairs.

Business name listed on event materials and social media.

Priority placement in a high-traffic area.

Recognition as a supporting sponsor of the event.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!