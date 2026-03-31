Las Vegas Women Veterans Stand Down – Vendor Registration. Register here to reserve a vendor table: Your registration is not complete until payment is submitted and approved, if applicable.

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About this event
Las Vegas, NV
Local, State, Government and VA resource partners are invited to participate at no cost.
Includes one table and two chairs.
Must provide direct services or resources to Veterans.
For accredited Veteran Service Organizations providing direct support to Veterans.
Includes one table and two chairs.
Must offer services, benefits assistance, or resources to Veterans.
For nonprofit organizations providing services, programs, or community support.
Includes one table and two chairs.
Must align with the mission of supporting Veterans and the community.
For businesses selling products or services.
Includes one table and two chairs.
Premium vendor placement with enhanced visibility.
Includes one table and two chairs.
Business name listed on event materials and social media.
Priority placement in a high-traffic area.
Recognition as a supporting sponsor of the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!