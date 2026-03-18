Women Veterans Summit, Tampa Bay Area, June 5 - 6, 2026 Vendors & Sponsors Only

About this event
This ticket option is limited to women veteran-owned businesses. There is a one-time $50 fee for participation, regardless of the number of days selected. Eligibility is restricted to verified women veterans who own their own business. All selections under this category are subject to verification.
This ticket option is reserved for nonprofits that support women veterans. There is no fee to participate, regardless of the number of days selected. All organizations selecting this option will be subject to verification.
Benefits include:
High visibility and engagement
Benefits include:
pport women veterans statewide
Benefits include:
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