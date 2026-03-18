Women Veterans Ignited, Inc.

Hosted by

Women Veterans Ignited, Inc.

About this event

Women Veterans Summit, Tampa Bay Area, June 5 - 6, 2026 Vendors & Sponsors Only

7627 W Courtney Campbell Cswy

Tampa, FL 33607, USA

Vendor Table: Woman Veteran–Owned Business
$50

This ticket option is limited to women veteran-owned businesses. There is a one-time $50 fee for participation, regardless of the number of days selected. Eligibility is restricted to verified women veterans who own their own business. All selections under this category are subject to verification.

Vendor Table: Nonprofit Supporting Women Veterans
Free

This ticket option is reserved for nonprofits that support women veterans. There is no fee to participate, regardless of the number of days selected. All organizations selecting this option will be subject to verification.

⭐ Presenting Sponsorship $5000.00
$5,000

Benefits include:

  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor of the Summit
  • Logo featured prominently on event signage and program materials
  • 2 page Ad space in Steel and Grace Magazine Summer Edition
  • Logo and link on event registration page
  • Verbal recognition during opening remarks
  • Opportunity to provide welcome remarks (2–3 minutes)
  • Vendor/resource table during the Summit
  • Inclusion of promotional items in attendee gift bags
  • Recognition on event marketing and social media
⭐ Gold Sponsor — $2,500
$2,500

High visibility and engagement


Benefits include:

  • Logo displayed on event signage and program materials
  • Vendor/resource table at the Summit
  • Verbal recognition during the event
  • Inclusion of promotional items in attendee gift bags
  • Social media recognition
⭐ Silver Sponsor — $1,000
$1,000

pport women veterans statewide

Benefits include:

  • Name/logo included in event program
  • Inclusion of promotional items in attendee gift bags
  • Social media recognition

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!