Women Who Mean Business: The Journey

Members please contact a Board member for the discount code.
Includes social media shout out, vendor table, 3 minutes speaking time, signage on food tables, two tickets, logo prominently displayed throughout the program
Includes social media shout out, one ticket, logo displayed throughout the program
Includes social media shout out, one ticket, logo displayed throughout the program
Includes social media shout out, logo displayed throughout the program
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!