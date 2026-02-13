WCR Southwest Riverside County

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WCR Southwest Riverside County

Women Who Mean Business: The Journey

26529 Jefferson Ave

Murrieta, CA 92562, USA

Women Who Mean Business Ticket
$50

Members please contact a Board member for the discount code.

Lunch Sponsor
$400

Includes social media shout out, vendor table, 3 minutes speaking time, signage on food tables,  two tickets, logo prominently displayed throughout the program

Stage Sponsor
$200

Includes social media shout out, one ticket, logo displayed throughout the program

Decor Sponsor
$200

Includes social media shout out, one ticket, logo displayed throughout the program

Purse Sponsor
$100

 Includes social media shout out, logo displayed throughout the   program


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!