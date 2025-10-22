About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
Join us and have a seat at the table to help shape meaningful decisions by becoming a member today. Membership dues are due annually by December 30th. Our goal is to reach 100 dedicated members by December 2026. The membership cost is $150 annually or $12.50 monthly.
As a Patron, you are entitled to cast your vote on all matters brought forward by the Executive team.
As a VIP member, all issues and recommendations are shared with you for feedback before being presented to the voting members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!