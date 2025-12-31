BasketsBySimplyBlessed





✨ Simply Blessed… Simply You Gift Baskets ✨









Because sometimes a card just isn’t enough.





At Simply Blessed… Simply You, our thoughtfully curated gift baskets are created to express love, encouragement, celebration, and care — for every season of life and every special moment.





Each basket is beautifully arranged with intention, making it the perfect way to show someone they are seen, valued, and appreciated.

















🧖🏽‍♀️ Spa Baskets









Designed to relax, restore, and refresh.

Our spa baskets are perfect for self-care days, stress relief, or thoughtful gifting. They may include body butter, body wash, scrubs, candles, lip care, soothing accessories, and calming touches to create a peaceful at-home spa experience.

















💕 Self-Care Baskets









Created to encourage rest, healing, and self-love.

Self-care baskets are ideal for moments when someone needs comfort, motivation, or a gentle reminder to slow down and pour into themselves. Perfect for encouragement, recovery, or “just because” moments.

















🎉 Celebratory Baskets (Any Occasion)









Celebrate life’s special moments in a meaningful way.

Our celebratory baskets are customized for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, holidays, and milestones. Each basket is uniquely designed to match the occasion and the recipient’s personality.

















🌸 Thank You & Appreciation Baskets









Say thank you in a way they’ll always remember.

These baskets are perfect for expressing gratitude to teachers, coworkers, clients, volunteers, friends, or loved ones — a thoughtful alternative to flowers or cards.

















💝 When a Card Just Isn’t Enough









Some moments call for more than words.

Whether offering comfort, encouragement, congratulations, or love, our baskets are made to speak from the heart when words alone fall short.













✨ Customization Available

All baskets can be customized by theme, color, occasion, or budget to make every gift truly one of a kind.





Because every gift should feel personal, intentional, and simply blessed.



