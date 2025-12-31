Women With Purpose

Offered by

Women With Purpose

About this shop

BasketsBySimplyBlessed

Custome Tshirt item
Custome Tshirt item
Custome Tshirt
$15

Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors. Custom made with your own design

Beaded Bracelets item
Beaded Bracelets item
Beaded Bracelets
$7

Our handcrafted beaded bracelets are more than just beautiful accessories — they are wearable reminders of strength, faith, and purpose. Each bracelet is carefully designed with high-quality beads and thoughtful details, making every piece unique.


Perfect for everyday wear, gifting, or special occasions, these bracelets add a meaningful touch to any outfit while supporting a powerful cause.


💜 Why You’ll Love Them:


  • Handcrafted with care
  • Durable stretch design for a comfortable fit
  • Stylish, versatile, and lightweight
  • Each bracelet carries intention, encouragement, and purpose



🌟 Giving Back:

A portion of every purchase supports programs that uplift women, children, and families in need, including domestic-violence awareness, healing initiatives, and community outreach.


Wear it with confidence. Gift it with love. Support a purpose that matters.


Charm Bracelets item
Charm Bracelets item
Charm Bracelets item
Charm Bracelets
$15


✨ Custom Charm Bracelets ✨



$15 | Includes 3 Charms


Create a bracelet that tells your story. Our gold or silver charm bracelets feature a sturdy chain design and are beautifully customized with three meaningful charms of your choice.


Add symbols of faith, hope, love, strength, or joy — each bracelet is unique and made with intention.


💛 Details:


  • Available in gold or silver
  • Durable chain bracelet with secure clasp
  • Includes 3 charms
  • Comfortable fit for everyday wear or special occasions



✨ Customization:


  • Additional charms: $5 each
  • Choose from a variety of charms (faith, hearts, butterflies, words, symbols, and more)



💜 Giving Back with Purpose:

A portion of every purchase supports programs that uplift women, children, and families through community outreach and empowerment initiatives.


Wear it your way. Stack it. Gift it. Let your bracelet speak purpose.


Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets item
Custom Made Baskets
$40


✨ Simply Blessed… Simply You Gift Baskets ✨



Because sometimes a card just isn’t enough.


At Simply Blessed… Simply You, our thoughtfully curated gift baskets are created to express love, encouragement, celebration, and care — for every season of life and every special moment.


Each basket is beautifully arranged with intention, making it the perfect way to show someone they are seen, valued, and appreciated.





🧖🏽‍♀️ Spa Baskets



Designed to relax, restore, and refresh.

Our spa baskets are perfect for self-care days, stress relief, or thoughtful gifting. They may include body butter, body wash, scrubs, candles, lip care, soothing accessories, and calming touches to create a peaceful at-home spa experience.





💕 Self-Care Baskets



Created to encourage rest, healing, and self-love.

Self-care baskets are ideal for moments when someone needs comfort, motivation, or a gentle reminder to slow down and pour into themselves. Perfect for encouragement, recovery, or “just because” moments.





🎉 Celebratory Baskets (Any Occasion)



Celebrate life’s special moments in a meaningful way.

Our celebratory baskets are customized for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, holidays, and milestones. Each basket is uniquely designed to match the occasion and the recipient’s personality.





🌸 Thank You & Appreciation Baskets



Say thank you in a way they’ll always remember.

These baskets are perfect for expressing gratitude to teachers, coworkers, clients, volunteers, friends, or loved ones — a thoughtful alternative to flowers or cards.





💝 When a Card Just Isn’t Enough



Some moments call for more than words.

Whether offering comfort, encouragement, congratulations, or love, our baskets are made to speak from the heart when words alone fall short.




✨ Customization Available

All baskets can be customized by theme, color, occasion, or budget to make every gift truly one of a kind.


Because every gift should feel personal, intentional, and simply blessed.


Add a donation for Women With Purpose

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!