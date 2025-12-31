BasketsBySimplyBlessed

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About this shop
Ethical and sustainable t-shirt. Available in three sizes and two colors. Custom made with your own design
Our handcrafted beaded bracelets are more than just beautiful accessories — they are wearable reminders of strength, faith, and purpose. Each bracelet is carefully designed with high-quality beads and thoughtful details, making every piece unique.
Perfect for everyday wear, gifting, or special occasions, these bracelets add a meaningful touch to any outfit while supporting a powerful cause.
💜 Why You’ll Love Them:
🌟 Giving Back:
A portion of every purchase supports programs that uplift women, children, and families in need, including domestic-violence awareness, healing initiatives, and community outreach.
Wear it with confidence. Gift it with love. Support a purpose that matters.
✨ Custom Charm Bracelets ✨
$15 | Includes 3 Charms
Create a bracelet that tells your story. Our gold or silver charm bracelets feature a sturdy chain design and are beautifully customized with three meaningful charms of your choice.
Add symbols of faith, hope, love, strength, or joy — each bracelet is unique and made with intention.
💛 Details:
✨ Customization:
💜 Giving Back with Purpose:
A portion of every purchase supports programs that uplift women, children, and families through community outreach and empowerment initiatives.
Wear it your way. Stack it. Gift it. Let your bracelet speak purpose.
✨ Simply Blessed… Simply You Gift Baskets ✨
Because sometimes a card just isn’t enough.
At Simply Blessed… Simply You, our thoughtfully curated gift baskets are created to express love, encouragement, celebration, and care — for every season of life and every special moment.
Each basket is beautifully arranged with intention, making it the perfect way to show someone they are seen, valued, and appreciated.
🧖🏽♀️ Spa Baskets
Designed to relax, restore, and refresh.
Our spa baskets are perfect for self-care days, stress relief, or thoughtful gifting. They may include body butter, body wash, scrubs, candles, lip care, soothing accessories, and calming touches to create a peaceful at-home spa experience.
💕 Self-Care Baskets
Created to encourage rest, healing, and self-love.
Self-care baskets are ideal for moments when someone needs comfort, motivation, or a gentle reminder to slow down and pour into themselves. Perfect for encouragement, recovery, or “just because” moments.
🎉 Celebratory Baskets (Any Occasion)
Celebrate life’s special moments in a meaningful way.
Our celebratory baskets are customized for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, holidays, and milestones. Each basket is uniquely designed to match the occasion and the recipient’s personality.
🌸 Thank You & Appreciation Baskets
Say thank you in a way they’ll always remember.
These baskets are perfect for expressing gratitude to teachers, coworkers, clients, volunteers, friends, or loved ones — a thoughtful alternative to flowers or cards.
💝 When a Card Just Isn’t Enough
Some moments call for more than words.
Whether offering comfort, encouragement, congratulations, or love, our baskets are made to speak from the heart when words alone fall short.
✨ Customization Available
All baskets can be customized by theme, color, occasion, or budget to make every gift truly one of a kind.
Because every gift should feel personal, intentional, and simply blessed.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!